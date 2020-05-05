New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Resume Operations At Its Plant In A Phased Manner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will resume partial operations at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka in a phased manner from May 5, 2020.

Toyota will train its workforce to adopt to new guidelines for plant operations

Highlights

  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor will resume partial operations from May 5, 2020
  • It has already issued a 'Restart Manual' for its employees and dealers
  • Toyota will deliver newly bought cars to customers' homes post-lockdown

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will resume partial operations at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka from May 5, 2020. The company will conduct some preparatory at the plant. These preparatory operations are to ensure that the company's workforce have an adequately safe environment to work in. Toyota Kirloskar Motor put together a team of cross functional experts and created a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that would ensure the safest possible restart to manufacturing operations by keeping the workers safe from any health hazards. The first few days will be spent on training Toyota's workforce to adopt the new guidelines along with ensuring the prerequisite needs of 'social distancing' and sanitisation."

Also Read: Toyota Prepares Restart Manual For Post COVID-19 Lockdown Operations

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Innova Crysta

Yaris

Glanza

Land Cruiser

Vellfire

Etios Liva

Platinum Etios

Land Cruiser Prado

Camry

Corolla Altis

Innova

Prius

Etios Cross

(Social distancing will be followed strictly according to the Toyota Restart Manual)

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We thank the Government for the permission granted to the Industries in Rural areas to start operations. As a responsible corporate, TKM places highest priority to the safety and well-being of our employees and other stakeholders and will continue working in concurrence with the State and Central Government's directives. TKM intends to restart operations at the earliest. With the inputs from various stake holders, including the Government agencies, we have released a detailed "Restart Manual" in this regard.

The challenge that lies ahead of us is the fact that for the auto sector to start production, it is necessary that our entire value chain starts operating. Our value chain consists not only of our suppliers but our dealers as well who are based in different parts of the country including cities that are still under severe lockdown."

Also Read: Toyota Issues Guidelines To Restart Dealer Operations In India

(The Toyota Restart Manual encourages the concept of virtual meetings for work)

With partial resumption of operations, Toyota will prioritise work on certain areas such as spare parts supply. The company has already taken certain measures to infuse confidence in its customers as well. Toyota will try and digitalise the sales process which includes 360-degree product views for the customer, a virtual tour of the vehicle, select financing options and receiving a quotation online. The vehicle will be delivered to the customer's doorstep once the purchase is completed.

