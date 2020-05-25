Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Resume Production From May 26, 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it will resume manufacturing operations at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka from May 26, 2020. The company will be following all directives laid down by the Central and State governments. The operations will be restarted in a phased manner and company officials will be evaluating the situation and gradually ramp up operations. At present, over 290 Toyota dealerships along with 230 service centres are operational across India. The company is prioritising supply of spare parts in areas where service centres have restarted operations. Toyota says that as per the government protocols, all its dealerships will function with the prescribed percentage of the workforce, and they will practice stringent social distancing, ensuring the health and safety of all their staff.

Social distancing is to be followed strictly according to the Toyota manual

Sharing his thoughts on the production recommencement, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are thankful to the Government for resuming operations of industries. We would also like to express our heartiest gratitude towards our supplier and dealer partners, as well as our trusted employees who have worked very hard to help us resume operations. While restarting operations we have deliberately been very circumspect to take some more time, owing to the fact that we wanted to take extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its surrounding are safe for us to resume work. The physical and mental well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we do not want to jeopardise the same at any cost. As you are aware, we have come up with a revised set of guidelines to work by and we have been running the 'Restart Manual' to ensure successful implementation of the same, before our workforce resumes office. In order to minimise the number of employees at the work place, most of our office employees will still continue to work from home for some more time.

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor rolled out a 'restart manual' for its dealerships. These guidelines aim to educate the company's dealer partners about the importance and adherence to good safety and hygiene practices. The manual focuses on three key areas which include facility and staff, sales and after sales. The dealerships will maintain hygiene at customer touchpoints, sanitise regularly touched surfaces and ensure minimised usage of air conditioners. Social distancing will be followed, face masks have been recommended for use and regular thermal checking will be undertaken.

