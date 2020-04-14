New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Plans Limited Operations In France, Poland From April 22

After closing its vehicle manufacturing plants due to the coronavirus pandemic, Toyota now plans to restart limited production at its France and Poland facilities from April 22.

Other Toyota plants in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia will remain closed for now

Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it plans to restart limited production at vehicle plants in France and Poland from April 22 after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most other plants in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia will remain closed for now, it said in a news release

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

