Toyota Provides Hazmat Suits, Buses In Coronavirus Relief

In the wake of growing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a set of specific measures to aid the Karnataka State Government in its fight against the pandemic. The company is trying to make it a little easier for the Doctors, paramedics and other hospital staff who are at the frontlines during this unprecedented public health emergency. They are susceptible and require Personal Protective Equipment Kits as well as other support to carry out their duties effectively.

Toyota has pledged transportation support to the health department workforce in addition to handing over of 1,000 Hazmat suits to Government health volunteers thus ensuring care for the caregivers. 10 buses have been deployed to the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) while Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has provided another 4 buses to the Health Department of Ramanagara district to enable convenient, hassle free and safe mobility for healthcare workers. These buses will be available 24x7 till April 30th. The 1,000 Hazmat suits have been handed over to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. The company will also hand over another 2,000 of such hazmat suits to the government.

In all, Toyota is providing 3,000 Hazmat suits to the Government for Coronavirus relief

Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Toyota's motto of providing utmost safety and security doesn't just end with its cars or stakeholders but transcends the boundaries of our offices and factories. Accordingly, in these turbulent times it is important for us to help each other and the Government."

The company had recently distributed 1,000 essential kits and food supplies to daily wage workers. It is also utilising digital platforms to spread awareness on hygiene practices and techniques to combat Coronavirus while staying at home.

