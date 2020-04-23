Toyota Reveals Yaris Cross Compact SUV

Toyota has revealed its new compact SUV and it's called the Yaris Cross. The car was originally planned to be revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show and was to make its world debut then. The Yaris Cross will be launched in Japan soon and it will go to the European markets by 2021. Yes, given the fact that the trend for compact SUVs in India is big, Toyota are likely to bring it to India as well but we'll know more on that front very soon. One look at the Yaris Cross and you'll understand that it's a car made for the urban lifestyle. Globally it will be positioned below the C-HR and this one is quite the looker too. The Yaris Cross gets the signature LED DRLs and the rest of the design is very conventional, given the fact that the C-HR was an acquired taste. The Yaris Cross then looks simple and makes a statement too.

It's 4,180 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,560 mm high. Now, the only connection to the 'Yaris' badge we have in India is with the compact sedan that Toyota launched in 2018. Compare these dimensions to the Yaris sedan and you'll notice that the compact SUV is 245 mm shorter, narrower by 35 mm but 65 mm taller. Now one expected it to be tall anyway given its proportions and SUV body type. On the wheelbase front, the Yaris Cross has 2560 mm of space between the wheels and that is 10 mm more than sedan.

A closer look at the cabin and you'll see that it translates into good enough space at the rear. The rear seats are split into a 40:20:40 configuration and that makes it a bit more flexible when it comes to space on offer. The Yaris Cross is based on the TNGA platform (GA-B) for compact cars and it will adopt the all-new hybrid system.

On the powertrain front, The Yaris Cross will be offered with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol hybrid engine working together with an electric motor. The SUV will be available with only the front wheel drive or with an electric all-wheel drive option. Expect power to be in the range of 116 bhp. Toyota will be offering the Yaris Cross with a CVT or a 6-speed manual transmission.

We wait to know more about the car and if at all it will make its way to India, which is very likely and it could be the car that makes waves in the compact SUV segment here in India.

