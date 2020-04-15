Toyota To Help Its Supplier Partner To Make 10,000 Face Shields Per Day In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced providing its expertise to its supplier Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs to ramp up the production of face shields for the public health workforce and law enforcement agencies in the state of Karnataka. Initially, the company was producing 275 units of face shields per day, however, with the support of Toyota, it has managed to ramp up the production to over 5500 units per day. Now, the companies are focusing on scaling up the production to over 10,000 units per day, to support the supporting the Central and State government's efforts in battling COVID-19.

Toyota has said that it will work towards resolving the issues related to workforce, layout modifications and other operations to help its supplier partner achieve the target. Furthermore, the company will continue to look for more collaborations and is open to assist any critical component manufacturers in order to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

Also Read: Toyota Provides Hazmat Suits, Buses In Coronavirus Relief

The company has also deployed 14 buses for backing state's health department

Commenting on the developments Raju B Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Toyota has always supported its supplier partners and when Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs announced their plans to develop and manufacture face shields for the public health workforce, we joined their initiative to share our best practices in Toyota Production System (TPS) and enhance their manufacturing capacity of face shields in support of their cause. I congratulate both the teams in achieving such fantastic scaling in a short time despite so many constraints."

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Donates ₹ 2 Crore To Karnataka Chief Minister Relief Fund

Whereas, Satish Machani Managing Director, Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs said, "At this juncture of nationwide distress, as a responsible corporate, this is our contribution to government efforts in battling this crisis. We are thankful to Toyota for providing us with the necessary support and technical guidance in enhancing the production capacity at this hour of need. This not only helped us simplifying our processes but also provided required assistance."

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Donates ₹ 2 Crore To Karnataka Chief Minister Relief Fund

Recently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor also handed over a contribution of ₹ 2 crore to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19 and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). Additionally, the company has also provided 3000 Hazmat suits to the Government Health Volunteers in Karnataka along with 1000 essential kits for the daily wage workers, and it has deployed 14 buses for backing state's health department.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.