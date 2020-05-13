New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota To Introduce Two All-New Hybrid Cars Next Week

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Prius hybrid with Toyota Prius 2020 Edition, Toyota officially announced that it will be revealing two more hybrid vehicles on 18 May, 2020.

Toyota will showcase two more electrified vehicles on May 18, 2020

Highlights

  • Two more electrified vehicles to be revealed on Monday, May 18
  • Toyota's 2020 New Product Showcase event will begin at 11:00 am EDT
  • Toyota Prius 2020 Edition is one of the 11 electrified models for 2021

Toyota will be unveiling two all-new hybrid cars during the Toyota 2020 New Product Showcase, which is scheduled for May 18, 2020. The unveiling event will be held at Toyota's North American headquarters. The event will be jointly hosted by Bob Carter, Executive Vice President - Sales, Toyota and Jack Hollis, Group VP & General Manager, Toyota division. The announcement was made by the carmaker alongside the unveiling of Toyota Prius 20th Anniversary Edition. 

Also Read: Toyota India Partially Resumes Retail And After-Sales Operations

The company hasn't revealed any details about the two upcoming hybrid models. And, all the information about the two electrified vehicles are under wraps. However, we can expect some big announcements from the Japanese carmaker.

2sltg6c8

Toyota Prius 2020 Edition is one of the eleven electrified models from Toyota for 2021

As per the information coming from the company's dealer meeting, the carmaker is working on the 2021 Sienna and it would be offered with a hybrid mill. Also, the 2021 Sienna spy shots have been captured while doing rounds on foreign turf. The hybrid version of the Sienna is expected to go on sale later this year in global markets. So, the 2021 Toyota Sienna could be one of electrified models that Toyota is scheduled to showcase next week.

Additionally, there are also some rumours claiming that the carmaker will be reviving the Venza nameplate, marking its return in the form of a crossover. The Venza Crossover is likely to be offered in a single hybrid powertrain option only, which will look similar to the recently unveiled Yaris Cross. Apart from the Venza, the carmaker has been extensively developing the next generation Tundra. The Tundra pick-up will also be getting a hybrid treatment as it steps into the new generation. But the reports claim that the pickup truck will debut around December 2021. So, the company might not showcase it on May 18.

0 Comments

On the other hand, Toyota has revealed the key details 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition, which will be limited to 2020 units only. The carmaker has sold more than 1.9 million Prius models in the U.S. since 2000. The car is available with a choice of Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl colour options. It is one of the eleven electrified models from Toyota for the year 2021.

