Toyota Unveils All-New Crown in Japan; Launch Slated For November 13

The 2024 Crown Sedan, in its 16th generation now, debuts with a newly developed 2.5-litre multi-stage hybrid system
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

03-Nov-23 03:10 PM IST

  • Toyota has focused on hydrogen power
  • Gets a wheelbase of 3,000 mm
  • Toyota aims to manufacture 600 units per month

Toyota has unveiled its all-new Crown Sedan model in Japan, marking the 16th generation of this iconic vehicle. The launch is scheduled for November 13, and orders are already being accepted. The Crown has a long history dating back to the mid-1950s, with 15 previous generations and various body styles, including sedans, wagons, pickups, and coupes. Moreover, last year, Toyota announced four new Crown models and the first to be released is the Crossover, a vehicle combining a sedan and an SUV.

 

Also Read: Toyota Century Luxury SUV Debuts: Gets Rear Seats That Recline Fully Flat And A Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

 

The launch is scheduled for November 13, and orders are already being accepted

 

In terms of design, the new Crown Sedan features a distinctive hammerhead design with a large trapezoid grille at the front and straight-line taillights at the rear. The interior emphasises island architecture with a wood-grain panel extending from the instrument panel to the doors and a rising console. LED lighting with 64-tone colour switching is integrated into the cabin.

 

Also Read: All-New Toyota Unveils Crown Sport Hybrid Model

 

The interior emphasises island architecture with wood-grain panelling

 

Toyota has focused on hydrogen power, with the Crown Sedan offering an FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) version that produces no CO2 emissions during operation. This version is accompanied by an HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) variant. 

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle System

 

The FCEV model is equipped with three high-pressure hydrogen tanks and fuel cells, providing a range of approximately 820 km per three-minute hydrogen refill.

 

Also Read: Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries

 

2.5-litre multi-stage hybrid system

 

The 2024 Crown Sedan also debuts a newly developed 2.5-litre multi-stage hybrid system. This system combines an engine and two motors with stepped gears, which, as per Toyota, generate impressive driving torque across a wide speed range. The brand also said that you can use electrical products with both FCEV and HEV, thanks to two accessory outlets (AC100V, 1500W) inside the vehicle. These outlets can supply power not only while the vehicle is running but also when it's stopped, serving as an emergency power supply system.

 

Toyota aims to produce 600 units per month

 

The vehicle's wheelbase of 3,000 mm ensures ample rear legroom, positioning the 2024 Crown Sedan as a chauffeur-driven car that resembles the Century and its new SUV sibling in luxury. It features rear-wheel drive and adaptive suspension, optimising settings and damping force control for a comfortable ride.

# Toyota Motor Company# Toyota Crown# 2024 Toyota Crown# Crown Sedan# Toyota Crown 16th generation
