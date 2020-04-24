Toyota's European R&D Centre Changes Name And Base

Toyota Motor Corporation announced that its European research and development base, Toyota Motorsport GmbH, has changed its company name to Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe GmbH. TMG was initially established as Andersson Motorsport GmbH in Koln in 1979, then changed its name to TMG in 1993, when it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota.

In addition to the company's engagement in motorsports activities, which it has been conducting since its establishment, in recent years, the company has expanded its work with the Gazoo Racing Company (GRC) by applying the expertise and experience it has cultivated in motorsports over the years to the development of GR series production cars. The change in the company name reflects its closer relationship with GRC.

Going forward, TGR-E will continue to serve as the hub for Toyota's motorsports activities in Europe, working together with GRC from its base in Koln, Germany, and engage in activities including supplying engines for cars participating in both the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), and helping to develop the GR Supra GT4.

TGR-E will also utilise the knowledge and expertise it has accumulated through its motorsports activities over the years in the development of production cars, and so contributing to the creation of ever-better cars.

Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation, commented saying, "To continue winning, we have to do kaizen (continuous improvement) and making things better and better and better, no matter what the circumstances. Our team will continue to make ever-better cars here in Koln, Germany, to win."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.