Track-Focused VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept Revealed
- Gets more agressive aero & body shell changes
- Drops rear doors and rear seat
- Gets APP550 electric motor from VW's larger EVs, makes 362 bhp & 550 Nm
Volkswagen has unveiled a track-focused Clubsport concept based on the ID. Polo GTI. Compared to the road-going GTI unveiled earlier in the year, the Clubsport Concept arrives with a host of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades, including the APP550 electric motor used by larger VW Group EVs such as the ID.7 and Skoda Enyaq.
Also read: Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI Revealed; 223 bhp Hot Hatch First EV To Wear GTI Badge
Cosmetically, the Clubsport wears a heavily revised body shell in comparison to the standard GTI. Up front, the grille and headlamps are more sunken in, while the bumper and fenders look to be one single cohesive piece. The exaggerated fender flares, vents beside the headlamps, and vents atop and behind the wheel arches all look to play a functional part in aiming to keep the vehicle low to the ground. The bonnet, too, features vents along the sides.
Also read: Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Exterior Revealed; Launch In December
In profile, one big change is the rear doors - or the lack of them. The concept drops the rear doors entirely, though you can still see the door handles mounted behind the window line on the C-pillar. The rear wheel arches also feature exaggerated flaring, with vents incorporated into the rear bumper to help air escape the wheel arches. The rear diffuser is also a more aggressive unit compared to the one on the road car. A large roof-mounted rear wing and black wheels with red accents round out the exterior cosmetics.
Inside, the dashboard design is unchanged from the road-going GTI, though the front seats are swapped out for Recaro racing bucket seats with multipoint harnesses and the rear seats make way for a roll cage. The large central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and squared-out multifunction steering wheel are retained from the road-going model.
Also Read: Volkswagen Confirms New Sub-4-Metre SUV For India; Launch In 2027
On the performance front, VW has swapped out the APP290 electric motor from the ID. Polo GTI for the more powerful APP550 unit used in VW Group’s larger MEB-underpinned EVs. This brings with it some notable gains in terms of performance. Output shoots up from 223 bhp and 290 Nm to 362 bhp and 550 Nm - still sent to just the front wheels - and the 0-100 kmph time drops from 7 seconds to 4.7 seconds in the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport. Top speed stands at 240 kmph. The powertrain is paired with a 52 kWh battery pack that has been adapted to ‘provide up to 290 kW at short notice.’
The power upgrade is accompanied by uprated ceramic brakes for greater stopping power and thermal benefits. Dynamic chassis control and a locking front differential round out the Clubsport package.
Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan Electric Breaks Cover; Offers Upto 300bhp And 600km
For now, the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport concept looks to be a model aimed at showcasing the capabilities of VW’s entry MEB+ electric vehicle architecture. There are no plans for a production ID. Polo GTI Clubsport as of now.
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