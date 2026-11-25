Trapped In A Submerged Car? Here’s What You Must Do Quickly
- Use the SWOC steps: Seat belts off, Windows open, Out immediately, Children first.
- Escape through a window instead of trying to force open the doors.
- Get to safety first and call emergency services once you are out.
A car can start sinking much faster than you expect. Whether it happens because of a flooded road, a collision near a water body or a sudden flash flood, you may have very little time to react. The biggest mistake is waiting for the water to enter the cabin before trying to escape. As the car sinks, water pressure can make its doors and windows extremely difficult to open. Knowing what to do beforehand can help you act without wasting precious seconds.
What Should You Do If Your Car Starts Sinking in Water?
Remember SWOC. It stands for Seat belts off, Windows open, Out immediately and Children first. These four steps give you a simple order to follow when your car enters deep water.
1. Unbuckle Your Seat Belt
Release your seat belt immediately. If the buckle is stuck or difficult to release, use a seat belt cutter if one is within reach.
If you have passengers, make sure they know to release their seat belts too. However, do not waste time trying to collect bags, phones or other belongings.
2. Open the Windows Immediately
Your first escape route should be a window. Try to lower the side windows using the power window switches while the electrical system is still working.
Do this as soon as the car enters the water. Once the water rises around the windows, pressure from outside can make them difficult or impossible to open.
If the power windows stop working, use a dedicated car escape tool to break a side window. Keep in mind:
- Aim for a side window, not the windscreen. The windscreen is made of laminated glass and is much harder to break.
- Check which side windows in your car use tempered glass. Some cars also have laminated side windows, which may not break with a standard escape tool.
- Keep a window breaker and seat belt cutter somewhere you can reach easily, such as attached to your keychain or secured near the driver's seat.
Do not waste time trying to force the doors open. Water pressure can make them extremely difficult to push.
3. Get Out Through the Window
Once a window is open or broken, climb out immediately. Do not wait for the car to fill with water. If you are travelling alone, get out as quickly as possible. If other adults are with you, help them exit through the available window without delaying your own escape.
Remember, the car may remain partly above water for a short time, but you should not depend on having a fixed number of seconds. The safest time to escape is as soon as the vehicle enters the water.
4. Help Children Escape First
If children are travelling with you, help them out through the open window. Follow the SWOC guidance and get the oldest child out first, followed by the younger children. You should exit immediately after them.
If possible, ask the oldest child to hold onto the vehicle while you help the others. Do not spend time trying to remove luggage or other belongings from the car.
If you regularly travel with children, practise releasing their car seat buckles while parked. This can help you react faster in an emergency.
What If You Cannot Open or Break the Window?
This is one of the most difficult situations, but do not waste time repeatedly pulling the door handles or pressing the window switches.
If the windows will not open, try to break a suitable side window with an escape tool. A dedicated spring-loaded window breaker is easier to use in a confined space than trying to swing a hammer or other heavy object.
If you cannot escape through any window and the car becomes fully submerged, the water pressure inside and outside may eventually equalise, making a door easier to open. However, this is a last resort, not a safe plan to wait for. You may run out of air before that happens.
What Should You Do After Getting Out of the Car?
Escaping the vehicle is only the first step. You also need to get away from the water and reach a safe place.
1. Move away from the sinking vehicle
Once outside, move towards safety. If the car is still floating and you cannot immediately reach the bank, hold onto it if it is safe to do so. Avoid getting caught between the vehicle and other objects.
2. Look for the surface if you are underwater
If you become disoriented underwater, look for rising bubbles. They move towards the surface and can help you work out which way is up. Swim towards the surface when you can.
3. Get to higher ground
If you are in floodwater, move to higher ground only when you can do so safely. Fast-moving water can knock you off your feet, and floodwater may contain sharp objects, debris and harmful waste. Do not attempt to swim across a strong current.
4. Call for emergency help
Once you are out of immediate danger, call emergency services. In India, dial 112 for emergency assistance. Share your location and tell them if anyone is still trapped or needs medical attention.
How Can You Prepare for a Car Submersion Emergency?
You cannot predict when a vehicle may enter deep water, but a few simple precautions can make a difference.
- Keep an escape tool handy: Carry a window breaker and seat belt cutter in a place you can reach from the driver's seat.
- Know your window type: Check which side windows use tempered glass and which use laminated glass.
- Practise with your family: Make sure everyone knows how to release their seat belts and understands the SWOC steps.
- Avoid flooded roads: Never assume a flooded road is safe just because the water looks shallow. It can hide potholes, open drains and strong currents.
- Do not enter flooded underpasses: Water can collect quickly in low-lying roads, especially during heavy rain.
- Check weather and road alerts: If there is a flood warning, avoid unnecessary travel and choose a safer route.
What Should You Remember If Your Car Enters Water?
The most important thing is to escape before the water rises around the windows. Remember SWOC: Seat belts off, Windows open, Out immediately, Children first.
Do not waste time calling for help, opening the doors or collecting belongings while you are still inside a sinking car. Get everyone out first, move to a safe place and then call for assistance.
Knowing these steps before an emergency happens can help you and your passengers react faster when every second counts.
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