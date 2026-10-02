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Triumph Bonneville 400 To Debut Alongside 3 New Motorcycles On October 6

car&bike Team
last published date : 2 October 2026, 19:11 IST
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Triumph Bonneville 400 To Debut Alongside 3 New Motorcycles On October 6
Highlights
  • Triumph to unveil four new motorcycles on October 6.
  • Bonneville 400 to debut alongside new Street and Tiger models.
  • Bonneville 400 likely to be heavier than Speed 400 models.

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up for a packed festive season, as it is set to reveal not one, but four new motorcycles on October 6. Headlining the new reveals will be the highly anticipated Triumph Bonneville 400, which is expected to hit the market just in time for Diwali. The most accessible Bonnie till date will share most of its architecture and components with Triumph's India-made lineup of 350 cc motorcycles, but with all the style and panache we've come to expect of a classic motorcycle bearing the Bonneville name.

A teaser video confirms the Bonneville 400 will debut alongside new models in the Street and Tiger families.

Also Read: 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh In India

Triumph Bonneville 400: What we know so far

Spy shots of the Bonneville 400 have previously revealed the motorcycle will feature a different swingarm and subframe compared to the Speed 400 family – the subframe appears flatter and longer, as it has to incorporate the bench-type saddle typically found on the bigger Bonneville.

Triumph Bonneville 400 launch India carandbike 1

The design and styling will mirror that of the higher-capacity Bonneville, with the classic teardrop fuel tank, elongated fenders, lots of chrome, retro-style engine cover, peashooter exhaust and wire-spoke wheels. It's expected to be a shade larger than the Speed 400 family, and equipped with a centre stand, so it will be a little bit heavier than those motorcycles.

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Bonneville 400 will be equipped with a telescopic fork (with fork gaiters) and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking will be handled by discs at both ends and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

2026 Triumph Tracker 400 m26 jpg

In India, the Bonneville 400 is expected to come with the 349 cc single-cylinder engine recently rolled out across Triumph's locally-built entry-level models. However, in the Bonnie 400, it will be tuned for healthy low-end punch and optimised to offer a relaxed riding experience.

The Bonneville 400 will face competition from the recently-launched Honda CB 500, which has a competitive starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Triumph Motorcycles India# Triumph Motorcycles# Triumph# Triumph Bonneville# Bonneville# Bonneville 400# Triumph Bonneville 400# Bikes# Cover Story
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