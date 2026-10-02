Triumph Bonneville 400 To Debut Alongside 3 New Motorcycles On October 6

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up for a packed festive season, as it is set to reveal not one, but four new motorcycles on October 6. Headlining the new reveals will be the highly anticipated Triumph Bonneville 400, which is expected to hit the market just in time for Diwali. The most accessible Bonnie till date will share most of its architecture and components with Triumph's India-made lineup of 350 cc motorcycles, but with all the style and panache we've come to expect of a classic motorcycle bearing the Bonneville name.

A teaser video confirms the Bonneville 400 will debut alongside new models in the Street and Tiger families.

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Triumph Bonneville 400: What we know so far

Spy shots of the Bonneville 400 have previously revealed the motorcycle will feature a different swingarm and subframe compared to the Speed 400 family – the subframe appears flatter and longer, as it has to incorporate the bench-type saddle typically found on the bigger Bonneville.

The design and styling will mirror that of the higher-capacity Bonneville, with the classic teardrop fuel tank, elongated fenders, lots of chrome, retro-style engine cover, peashooter exhaust and wire-spoke wheels. It's expected to be a shade larger than the Speed 400 family, and equipped with a centre stand, so it will be a little bit heavier than those motorcycles.

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The Bonneville 400 will be equipped with a telescopic fork (with fork gaiters) and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking will be handled by discs at both ends and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

In India, the Bonneville 400 is expected to come with the 349 cc single-cylinder engine recently rolled out across Triumph's locally-built entry-level models. However, in the Bonnie 400, it will be tuned for healthy low-end punch and optimised to offer a relaxed riding experience.

The Bonneville 400 will face competition from the recently-launched Honda CB 500, which has a competitive starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom).