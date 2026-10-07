Triumph Bonneville T40: 5 Ways It Differs From Other Triumph 400s

The new Triumph Bonneville T40 not just expands Triumph’s modern classic line-up but also makes the Bonneville name accessible and affordable. In fact, together with the more affordable T4 (Rs. 2.55 lakh), these two are the most affordable models in the Triumph Bonneville family till date. The Bonneville T40 may be the newest entrant to the Triumph 400 family and based on the same 350 cc TR series engine, but it has several distinctions which sets it apart from the other Triumph 400 models.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 vs T4 - Differences Explained

Iconic Design, Modern Features

What sets the new Bonneville T40 apart is clearly the iconic Bonneville design, complete with dual-tone colour options. The level of finish and detailing on the smallest Bonneville makes an immediate impression.

Also Read: Top Highlights of Triumph Bonneville T40

The beautiful paint and heritage two-tone scheme and finished with a classic three bar tank badge and hand-painted lining separating the two colours.

From the teardrop-shaped fuel tank, flat and wide bench seat, spoked wheels and pea shooter single silencer, together with telescopic front forks (with gaiters) and twin rear shocks, the Bonneville T40 leaves no doubt that it’s a true Bonneville.

Paired with a 4-inch circular TFT display with map mirroring and Bluetooth connectivity, Triumph has ensured that the baby Bonneville will appeal to a new range of younger riders as well who prefer the convenience of technology even on a classic-styled motorcycle. There’s also lean-sensitive ABS, cornering traction control, cruise control and five riding modes (two customisable) which will offer owners the feel of a truly modern and contemporary machine dressed in period-correct clothing.

New TR-Series 350 cc Engine

The Bonneville T40 shares the same TR series 350 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the rest of the Triumph 400 range (at least in India). But the engine is new, with more changes than just the state of tune.

The engine gets a revised cylinder head with an extra row of cooling fins to give it the traditional air-cooled engine look of the Bonneville, and the engine is oriented differently, angled to sit more upright in the chassis, another nod to the retro stance.

The new cylinder head shares the same 12.1:1 compression ratio as the other models, but gets new camshafts, with revised timing and duration. Throttle bodies are different as well, and the T40 gets a dedicated state of tune with revised ignition timing.

The result is said to be a lower idle, while the power and torque both peak lower in the rev range. Overall, the engine has a flat torque curve which makes it more responsive at low- and mid-range rather than pure top-end performance. Gearing is taller as well on the T40 as well which should make for a more relaxed ride.

For instance, on the Thruxton 400, the same 350 cc engine is produced to make 39.45 bhp at 8,700 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Chassis & Cycle Parts

Triumph says the chassis of the Bonneville T40 (and the T4) is all-new as well, which is a hybrid spine perimeter type frame made of tubular steel, with the rear sub-frame welded onto the main frame and beefier than the other 400s.

That’s because, Triumph opted for a traditional twin-shock set-up at the rear instead of the modern monoshock of the other Triumph 400 models.

The geometry is also more relaxed with 25.4 degrees rake, and a substantially long wheelbase of 1418 mm to go with the Bonneville’s stance and presence.

At 195 kg kerb weight, the Bonneville T40 (and the T4) are both significantly heavier than the Speed 400 (179 kg) and marginally heavier than even the Scrambler 400 XC (191 kg).

Wire-Spoke Wheels

The Triumph Bonneville T40 and the Bonneville T4 both come with wire-spoke wheels shod with tube-type tyres. The front wheel of the T40 is an 18-incher (larger than the Speed 400’s 17-inch front wheel) and with a narrower 100/90-18 tyre while the rear wheel is 17-inches but gets a taller profile (150/70-17).

According to Triumph, the decision to opt for tube-type tyres was to go with classic Bonneville styling and incorporate the aluminium rims and wire-spoke wheels harking back the 1960s Bonneville design. So far, there doesn’t seem to be any option of offering wire-spoke tubeless wheels, even as an option from the brand.

Prices

The Triumph Bonneville T40 is priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the more affordable T4 is priced at Rs. 2.55 lakh (Ex-showroom). While the Bonneville T4 is more expensive than the Speed T4 and the Speed 400, the Bonneville T40 is one of the most expensive Triumph models in the segment, second only to the Scrambler 400 XC.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.55 Lakh