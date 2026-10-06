Triumph Bonneville T40 and T40 Black: Top Highlights
- Gets a classic Bonneville design
- Powered by the 350cc TR Series engine
- Produces 29 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque
Triumph has always been popular for its classic-design motorcycles. In India, the brand has offered higher-capacity Bonneville models. But now, to expand the line-up, the brand has announced the introduction of its most affordable Bonneville siblings, the Bonneville T40 and T40 Black.
The Bonneville T4 is priced at Rs 2.50 lakh, while the T40 and T40 Black is priced at Rs 2.80 lakh (both ex-showroom). Here are the top highlights of what these motorcycles offer.
The Classic Bonneville Design
The T40 and T40 Black retain the traditional design language shared by Triumph’s Bonneville family while being built around the smaller 350cc platform. Both motorcycles feature a sculpted teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlight, longer mudguards, peashooter silencer, twin rear shocks and spoked wheels. These elements give the motorcycles their Bonneville character.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 And T40 Black Unveiled; Launching This Month
On the standard T40, Triumph offers heritage-inspired two-tone paint schemes with hand-painted coach lining, along with a three-bar Triumph tank badge and rubber knee pads. Meanwhile, the T40 Black gets black accents with a chocolate-brown seat cover. The exhaust is also finished in matte black.
350cc Engine And Performance
The Bonneville T40 and T40 Black are powered by the same 350cc TR Series liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that we see in the 400 Series siblings.
However, the brand says that the engine gets a revised cylinder head and a dedicated Bonneville-specific tune, which has been developed to provide stronger torque lower in the rev range.
It produces 29.1bhp at 7,000rpm and 31.2Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a wet, multi-plate assist and slipper clutch as standard.
Chassis Details
The motorcycles feature 43mm front forks with 130mm of wheel travel, while the rear suspension uses twin shocks with preload adjustment and 130mm of travel.
The T40 has a 790mm seat height, which can be reduced to 770mm with an optional low seat. Triumph lists the ready-to-ride weight at 191kg in its description, while the technical specifications state a declared wet weight of 195kg.
The motorcycle uses an 18-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, with a 100/90-18 front tyre and a 150/70 R17 rear tyre. Braking is handled by a 310mm front disc with a twin-piston caliper and a 255mm rear disc.
Technology And Rider Aids
The Triumph Bonneville T40 and T40 Black differ quite significantly from traditional entry-level retro motorcycles, as they come with a feature-rich 4-inch circular full-colour TFT display.
The TFT display supports full smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to access phone functions, contacts and music controls. It also incorporates Triumph’s Navigation App, providing full map navigation, speed-limit information, route planning, waypoints and points of interest.
The motorcycles get five riding modes. Road, Rain and Eco modes are pre-configured, with two additional customisable modes. These modes alter throttle response, traction control and ABS settings according to rider preferences and conditions.
Other technology features include cruise control, Cornering ABS and Cornering Traction Control. The motorcycles also feature full LED lighting, self-cancelling indicators and Emergency Deceleration Warning, which flashes the rear light during heavy braking. A USB-C charging socket is also included.
Bonneville T40 Black: Gets A Darker Treatment
The Bonneville T40 Black shares the same mechanical package and overall design as the standard T40 but gets a distinctly darker visual treatment. The motorcycle is finished in Matt Pewter Grey and Matt Phantom Black, giving it a predominantly dark appearance.
Another notable feature is the combination of gloss-black aluminium wheel rims with bright steel spokes.
The standard T40, in comparison, uses more traditional bright finishes, including chrome-finished mirrors and grab hoop, brushed aluminium heel guards and a brushed steel exhaust system.
The T40 is also available in three heritage-inspired two-tone colour combinations, including Aegean Blue/Fusion White, Meriden Blue/Tangerine Orange and New England White/Jet Black.
Therefore, the T40 Black is not a mechanically upgraded version of the T40. Its main distinction is its darker styling and blacked-out component finishes.
Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs.Read all latest news and reviews from Sarthak Mahajan →
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