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Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Bookings Open In India

car&bike Team
last published date : 8 October 2026, 17:38 IST
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Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Bookings Open In India
Highlights
  • Bookings open for Triumph Bonneville T4 & T4 at Rs. 4,999
  • Bonneville T40 priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh; T4 priced at Rs. 2.55 lakh
  • Updated engine, new chassis, new features on both models

Triumph Motorcycles India has opened bookings for the new Bonneville T40 and the Bonneville T4. The T4 is the most affordable Bonneville model, priced at Rs. 2.55 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the Bonneville T40, with slightly more features and dual-tone colours, is priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bookings for both models are now open on the Triumph India website, and customers can book either model by paying Rs. 4,999.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 - 5 Ways It Differs From Other Triumph 400 Models

Triumph Bonneville T40 unveiled carandbike 1

Strong First Impressions

Where the T40 and the T4 score makes a strong first impression is in their beautiful heritage-inspired Bonneville design, as well as familiar expected performance and refinement from the 350 cc TR series engine. That said, the 350 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine has undergone quite a few changes for the Bonneville T40 and T4. Even the chassis, suspension and features are different from the rest of the Triumph 400 range.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs T4 - Differences Explained

Triumph Bonneville T40 unveiled carandbike 2

Market Positioning

The new 350 cc Triumph Bonneville models will give Triumph a strong presence in the entry-level modern classic motorcycle segment, not just in India, but around the world. In India, the baby Bonnevilles will go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350C, Jawa 350, Yezdi Roadster and even the Honda CB500.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs RE Classic 350 Vs Honda CB350C Specifications & Price Comparison

Triumph Bonneville 400

Compared to its obvious rivals though, the new Bonneville T40 (Rs. 2.80 lakh, Ex-showroom) and T4 (Rs. 2.55 lakh, Ex-showroom) are slightly more expensive. In fact, the 350 cc Bonneville models are more expensive compared to the rest of the Triumph 400 range, with only the Scrambler 400 XC being the most expensive at Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom) in the current line-up.

# Triumph Bonneville T40 booking amount# Triumph Bonneville T4 booking amount# Bonneville T40 bookings# Bonneville T4 bookings# Bikes# Two Wheelers
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Triumph Bonneville T40
Triumph Bonneville T40
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*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 2.55 - 2.8 Lakh
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