Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Colour Options Revealed
- Bonneville T40 gets four colour options, including the blacked-out T40 Black
- Bonneville T4 is available in three monotone shades: Black, Green and Red
- Bookings are open for Rs 5,000, with prices starting at Rs 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom)
Triumph has revealed the colour options for the Bonneville T40 and Bonneville T4, its two new 350cc retro motorcycles launched in India. Priced at Rs 2.80 lakh and Rs 2.55 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom), the T40 gets three dual-tone finishes and a blacked-out version, while the more affordable T4 is available in three single-tone colours.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 vs RE Classic 350 vs Honda CB350C: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
Triumph Bonneville T40 colour options
The Bonneville T40 is available in three dual-tone paint schemes: Meriden Blue with Tangerine, Aegean Blue with Fusion White, and Fusion White with Phantom Black. Buyers who prefer a darker look can opt for the Bonneville T40 Black, which gets Matt Pewter Grey and Matt Phantom Black.
The T40 Black also gets gloss-black aluminium spoke rims, with the engine casings and other components finished in black to match the rest of the motorcycle. The standard T40, meanwhile, gets a mix of chrome and brushed metal finishes.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 - 5 Ways It Differs From Other Triumph 400 Models
Triumph Bonneville T4 colour options
The Bonneville T4 gets a simpler colour palette, with three monotone options: Phantom Black, Competition Green and Carnival Red. On both the T40 and T4, chrome-finished mirrors and a grab hoop are paired with brushed aluminium heel guards and a brushed steel exhaust system.
Triumph Bonneville T40, T4: Engine
Both motorcycles run on a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which churns out 28.6 bhp and 31 Nm. The engine has been tuned for the Bonneville character, while the chassis, suspension and features also differ from the other motorcycles in Triumph's 400 range.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black & T4 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.55 Lakh
Triumph Bonneville T40, T4: Features
The Bonneville T40 gets a 4-inch TFT display, navigation, ride-by-wire and five riding modes: Eco, Road, Rain and two customisable modes. It also features cornering ABS, traction control and cruise control. The Bonneville T4 misses out on some of this equipment. Tap here to know the differences between the two.
Triumph Bonneville T40, T4: Price and Bookings
The T40 is priced at Rs 2.80 lakh, while the T4 costs Rs 2.55 lakh, both ex-showroom. Bookings for both motorcycles are now open on the Triumph India website for a token amount of Rs 5,000.
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