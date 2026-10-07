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Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Differences Explained

car&bike Team
last published date : 7 October 2026, 20:18 IST
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Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Differences Explained
Highlights
  • Triumph Bonneville T40 & Bonneville T4 based on same platform
  • T4 gets three solid colours, while T40 gets four dual-tone colour options
  • T4 misses out on features like lean-sensitive ABS, traction control & cruise control

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the most-affordable Bonneville models in India, in the new Bonneville T40 and the more affordable Bonneville T4. Both bikes are built around the same basic platform, and mechanically are same bike, but misses out on a few electronic features and come with different colour options. Here’s a look at how different the Bonneville T40 and the Bonneville T4 are.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black & T4 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.55 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville T40 Black MY 27 Detail Close Up Engine

What Remains the Same?

The new Bonneville T40 and T4 are based on the same 350 cc TR series liquid-cooled engine which makes 28.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 31.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights of Triumph Bonneville T40 & T40 Black

Triumph Bonneville 400 3

According to Triumph, the engine’s cylinder head has been revised, and a dedicated state of tune has been incorporated for the Bonneville, with emphasis on accessible low- and mid-range performance.

Also Read: Triumph Unveils New Tiger 900, Tiger 1200 & Street Triple 798

Triumph Bonneville T40 unveiled carandbike 2

The six-speed gearbox, the gear ratios, along with the assist and slipper clutch are also shared between the T40 and T4. All-LED lighting and overall dimensions remain the same, as is the chassis and suspension hardware.

Bonneville T40Bonneville T4
Frame

Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, integrated

frame

Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, integrated

Frame

Front Suspension43 mm conventional fork with 130 mm travel43 mm conventional fork with 130 mm travel
Rear SuspensionDual Shockers with twin tube hydraulic and 7-step preload adjustment with 130 mm travelDual Shockers with twin tube hydraulic and 7-step preload adjustment with 130 mm travel
Saddle Height790 mm790 mm
Kerb Weight195 kg195 kg

2027 Triumph Bonneville T40 TFT

Bonneville T40 & T4: What’s Different?

Both the T40 and T4 get multiple riding modes. While the T40 gets five in all - Road, Rain, Eco and two customisable settings, the T4 gets three – Road, Rain and Eco.

Triumph Bonneville T40 Black MY 27 Detail TFT Riding Modes ECO and Fuel

The Bonneville T40 also gets more features – including cornering ABS, traction control and a four-inch circular TFT display with smartphone connectivity.

The T4 gets a conventional colour LCD display with turn-by-turn navigation, no lean-sensitive functionality on the ABS, and misses out on both cruise control as well as traction control.

Triumph Bonneville T4 colour options

Bonneville T40 & Bonneville T4: Colour Options & Prices

The base Bonneville T4 is offered in three solid colours – Black, Green and Red and is priced at Rs. 2.55 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Triumph Bonneville T40 colour options

The Bonneville T40 on the other hand, comes in dual-tone colour options, Aegean Blue, Fusion White, Matt Pewter Grey and Meriden Blue. The T40 is also available as a Bonneville T40 Black with blacked-out elements in either Pewter Grey or Phantom Black. The Bonneville T40 is priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh (Ex-showroom).

ModelBonneville T4Bonneville T40Bonneville T40 Black
Price (Ex-showroom)Rs. 2,54,999Rs. 2,79,999Rs. 2,79,999
Triumph Bonneville T40 Family Hero
# Triumph Bonneville T40 & T4 differences# Triumph Bonneville T40 vs Triumph Bonneville T4# Bonneville T40 vs Bonneville T4# Bikes# Two Wheelers
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Triumph Bonneville T4
Triumph Bonneville T4
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*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 2.55 Lakh
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