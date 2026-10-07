Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Differences Explained
- Triumph Bonneville T40 & Bonneville T4 based on same platform
- T4 gets three solid colours, while T40 gets four dual-tone colour options
- T4 misses out on features like lean-sensitive ABS, traction control & cruise control
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the most-affordable Bonneville models in India, in the new Bonneville T40 and the more affordable Bonneville T4. Both bikes are built around the same basic platform, and mechanically are same bike, but misses out on a few electronic features and come with different colour options. Here’s a look at how different the Bonneville T40 and the Bonneville T4 are.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black & T4 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.55 Lakh
What Remains the Same?
The new Bonneville T40 and T4 are based on the same 350 cc TR series liquid-cooled engine which makes 28.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 31.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.
Also Read: Top 5 Highlights of Triumph Bonneville T40 & T40 Black
According to Triumph, the engine’s cylinder head has been revised, and a dedicated state of tune has been incorporated for the Bonneville, with emphasis on accessible low- and mid-range performance.
Also Read: Triumph Unveils New Tiger 900, Tiger 1200 & Street Triple 798
The six-speed gearbox, the gear ratios, along with the assist and slipper clutch are also shared between the T40 and T4. All-LED lighting and overall dimensions remain the same, as is the chassis and suspension hardware.
|Bonneville T40
|Bonneville T4
|Frame
Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, integrated
frame
Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, integrated
Frame
|Front Suspension
|43 mm conventional fork with 130 mm travel
|43 mm conventional fork with 130 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Dual Shockers with twin tube hydraulic and 7-step preload adjustment with 130 mm travel
|Dual Shockers with twin tube hydraulic and 7-step preload adjustment with 130 mm travel
|Saddle Height
|790 mm
|790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|195 kg
|195 kg
Bonneville T40 & T4: What’s Different?
Both the T40 and T4 get multiple riding modes. While the T40 gets five in all - Road, Rain, Eco and two customisable settings, the T4 gets three – Road, Rain and Eco.
The Bonneville T40 also gets more features – including cornering ABS, traction control and a four-inch circular TFT display with smartphone connectivity.
The T4 gets a conventional colour LCD display with turn-by-turn navigation, no lean-sensitive functionality on the ABS, and misses out on both cruise control as well as traction control.
Bonneville T40 & Bonneville T4: Colour Options & Prices
The base Bonneville T4 is offered in three solid colours – Black, Green and Red and is priced at Rs. 2.55 lakh (Ex-showroom).
The Bonneville T40 on the other hand, comes in dual-tone colour options, Aegean Blue, Fusion White, Matt Pewter Grey and Meriden Blue. The T40 is also available as a Bonneville T40 Black with blacked-out elements in either Pewter Grey or Phantom Black. The Bonneville T40 is priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh (Ex-showroom).
|Model
|Bonneville T4
|Bonneville T40
|Bonneville T40 Black
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Rs. 2,54,999
|Rs. 2,79,999
|Rs. 2,79,999
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