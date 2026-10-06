Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black and T4 Launched; Prices Start At Rs 2.55 Lakh
- New 350cc engine produces 28.6 bhp and 31.2 Nm
- Gets a 4-inch TFT display, navigation and cruise control
- Classic spoked wheels and twin-shock suspension retain the Bonneville look
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Bonneville T40, T40 Black and the Bonneville T4 in India, bringing the iconic Bonneville design a whole lot accessible with the 350cc range. The prices for the motorcycles are Rs 2.55 Lakh for the T4, and Rs 2.80 Lakh for the T40 and T40 Black, both ex-showroom, Delhi.
Both motorcycles retain the family’s signature styling, including a sculpted teardrop fuel tank, round LED headlight, peashooter exhaust, spoked wheels and twin rear shock absorbers.
Also Read: Triumph Speed 400, Tracker 400 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 7,000
The Bonneville T40 gets heritage-inspired two-tone paint schemes with hand-painted pinstriping on the fuel tank, chrome accents and brushed aluminium engine covers. It will be available in Aegean Blue and Fusion White, Meriden Blue and Tangerine Orange, and New England White and Jet Black.
The T40 Black takes a darker approach, with Matt Pewter Grey and Matt Phantom Black paintwork, blacked-out engine casings and gloss-black alloy rims with contrasting steel spokes. As for the T4, it get three colourways, Phantom Black, Carnival Red and Competition Green.
Both motorcycles use a dedicated version of Triumph’s liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 350cc TR Series engine that are offered on the other motorcycles in Triumph’s 400 range. It produces 28.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 31.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Also Read: Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review: More Affordable, More Refined, Still Fun?
Triumph has revised the cylinder head and developed a dedicated tune for the Bonneville, with an emphasis on accessible low- and mid-range performance. The motorcycles get five riding modes — Road, Rain, Eco and two customisable settings — along with cruise control, lean-sensitive cornering ABS and traction control.
Despite their retro styling, the Bonneville T40 and T40 Black get a new 4-inch circular TFT display with smartphone connectivity and full-map navigation through Triumph’s Navigation App. Riders can also access phone calls, music controls, route planning and customisable widgets through the display and handlebar switchgear.
For the Bonneville T4, the bike will feature a colour LCD with turn-by-turn navigation, ride modes, dual-channel ABS. Lean-sensitive cornering ABS, traction control, custom ride modes and USB-C charging part have been given a miss for this variant.
Other features include full LED lighting, self-cancelling indicators, Emergency Deceleration Warning and a USB-C charging socket.
The chassis has been reworked to match the requirements of the Bonneville’s design and character while the suspension features telescopic forks at the front and a twin shock absorber setup at the rear, unlike a monoshock offered on the other Triumph 400 range. The motorcycles rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with lightweight aluminium rims. Braking is handled by a disc brakes at both ends, with braided brake lines and lean-sensitive ABS.
In terms of ergonomics, the T40 features an upright riding position with a bench seat and accessible ergonomics designed for everyday use. Seat height is 790mm, with an optional low seat reducing it to 770mm. The T40 has a ready-to-ride weight of 191kg and comes with a centre stand as standard.
Also Read: 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh In India
Triumph will also offer accessories such as alternative seats, classic panniers and more. The motorcycles have a stated service interval of 16,000km.
Online bookings for the motorcyles will start from tomorrow on the official website, while deliveries are stated to being from the second week of November ‘26 for the T40 and T40 Black, and second week of January ’27 for the Bonneville T4. We will be riding the motorcycle in the coming weeks, so expect a first ride review soon.
Janak’s passion for automobiles was instilled at an early age sketching car and motorcycle designs in his classwork books. He’s currently an assistant editor at car&bike, where he can be spotted doing what he loves the most, riding, writing and reviewing about motorcycles and anything that has an engine strapped to it. Before his journalism career, he has worked at a car performance and modification shop and has also contributed to wrenching on cars and motorcycles. In his free time, he enjoys keeping his riding gear clean, building scale models of boats, and of course, riding and driving his motorcycles and cars.Read all latest news and reviews from Janak Sorap →
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