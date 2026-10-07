Triumph Bonneville T40 vs RE Classic 350 vs Honda CB350C: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

The 350cc retro segment has had an all-too-familiar pecking order for years, with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 at the head of it and the Honda CB350C offering an alternative for buyers looking beyond the usual choice. The Triumph Bonneville T40 now enters the game, flaunting its elder siblings' jacket and isn’t simply another retro-styled 350. It brings a more powerful engine, more electronics and a noticeably higher price tag.

So, how does the new Bonneville T40 stack up against the Classic 350 and CB350C on paper? Let's find out.

Triumph Bonneville T40 vs Rivals: Specification Check

Specification Triumph Bonneville T40 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Honda CB350C Engine 349cc, liquid-cooled 349cc, air-cooled 348cc, air-cooled Power 28.6bhp @ 7,000rpm 20.2bhp @ 6,100rpm 15.2bhp @ 5,500rpm Torque 31Nm @ 5,500rpm 27Nm @ 4,000rpm 29.5Nm @ 3,000rpm Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed 5-speed

The numbers put the Bonneville T40 comfortably ahead on power. Its 349cc liquid-cooled engine makes 28.6 bhp and 31 Nm, giving it 8.4 bhp more than the Classic 350 and 13.4 bhp more than the CB350C. The Honda has more torque than the Royal Enfield, with 29.5 Nm versus 27 Nm, but the Triumph still leads here. It also gets a six-speed gearbox, while both the Classic and CB350C get five-speed units.

That said, power isn't really the reason people buy motorcycles like these. All three are relaxed retro cruisers with an emphasis on easy riding rather than performance. Even so, the T40's stronger engine gives it the upper hand on paper, particularly when compared with the other two.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Differences Explained

Triumph Bonneville T40 vs Rivals: Dimensions

Specification Triumph Bonneville T40 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Honda CB350C Kerb weight 195kg 195kg 186kg Seat height 790mm 805mm 800mm Fuel tank 14 litres 13 litres 15.2 litres Wheelbase 1,415mm 1,390mm 1,441mm Ground clearance 165mm 170mm 165mm

The Triumph and Royal Enfield weigh the same at 195kg, while the Honda is 9kg lighter. The T40 has the lowest seat height here at 790mm, followed by the CB350C at 800mm and the Classic 350 at 805mm.

Fuel tank capacity is highest on the Honda at 15.2 litres. The Triumph gets a 14-litre tank, while the Classic 350 has a 13-litre unit. Ground clearance is close, with the Classic at 170mm and the T40 and CB350C at 165mm.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black & T4 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.55 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville T40 vs Rivals: Cycle Parts

Specification Triumph Bonneville T40 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Honda CB350C Front tyre 100/90-18 100/90-19 100/90 R19 Rear tyre 150/70 R17 120/80-18 130/70 R18 Front brake 310mm 300mm 310mm Rear brake 255mm 270mm 240mm Rear suspension 7-step preload 6-step preload 5-step preload Wheels Spoked, tube-type Spoke/tubeless alloy options Tubeless alloys

All three motorcycles get telescopic front suspension and twin rear shocks, but there are some differences in the hardware. The T40 gets an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear setup, while both the Classic 350 and CB350C roll on 19-inch front wheels.

The Triumph also has the widest rear tyre of the three, with a 150-section unit compared with 120 on the Classic and 130 on the Honda. Its rear shocks get seven-step preload adjustment, one more setting than the Classic and two more than the CB350C.

At the front, the T40 and Honda both get 310mm discs, while the Classic gets a 300mm disc. At the rear, however, the Royal Enfield has the largest disc at 270mm, followed by the Triumph at 255mm and Honda at 240mm.

The Classic 350 is the only one here that can be had with either spoked wheels and tube tyres or alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. The Honda sports tubeless alloys, while the T40 comes with tube-type spoked wheels only.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights of Triumph Bonneville T40 & T40 Black

Triumph Bonneville T40 vs Rivals: Features

Feature Triumph Bonneville T40 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Honda CB350C Instrument cluster 4-inch TFT Analogue-style speedo + MID Analogue-style speedo + MID Ride-by-wire Yes – – Riding modes 5 – – Turn-by-turn navigation Yes – Honda RoadSync on higher variants Traction control Yes – Honda Selectable Torque Control Cornering ABS Yes – – Cruise control Yes – – Slip-and-assist clutch Yes Yes Yes Charging port Type-C Type-C Type-C

This is probably the area where the T40 has some serious advantage. It gets a 4-inch TFT, turn-by-turn navigation, ride-by-wire and five riding modes comprising Eco, Road, Rain and two customisable modes. It also gets cornering ABS, traction control and cruise control as standard. That's a much longer electronics list than what you get on the Classic 350 or CB350C.

The Honda sits somewhere in between. It gets dual-channel ABS, a slip-and-assist clutch and Honda Selectable Torque Control, while higher variants add Honda RoadSync connectivity through the display.

The Classic 350 keeps its equipment more straightforward, with a slip-and-assist clutch, Type-C charging and an analogue-style speedometer paired with a small MID and also provides connectivity features like turn-by-turn navigation through RE's tripper pod.

Also Read: Triumph Unveils New Tiger 900, Tiger 1200 & Street Triple 798

Triumph Bonneville T40 vs Rivals: Price

Motorcycle Ex-showroom price Triumph Bonneville T40 Rs 2.80 lakh Royal Enfield Classic 350 Rs 1.88-2.26 lakh Honda CB350C Rs 1.98-2.02 lakh

The Bonneville T40 costs Rs 2.80 lakh, making it considerably more expensive than either of its 350cc rivals. The Classic 350 has the widest price range, from Rs 1.88 lakh to Rs 2.26 lakh, while the Honda CB350C sits between Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.02 lakh.

So, the T40 is asking buyers to spend substantially more, but it also brings a more powerful engine and the most extensive electronics package of the three.