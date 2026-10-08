Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Which Triumph is for you?
- The T40 is 16 kg heavier but has a lower 790 mm seat height, twin-shock suspension and traditional spoke wheels.
- The Bonneville T40 makes 28.6 bhp and 31.2 Nm, compared to 36.5 bhp and 32 Nm for the Speed 400.
- At ₹2.80 lakh, the T40 costs about ₹45,000 more than the Speed 400 but gets significantly more technology and equipment.
On paper, the Triumph Bonneville T40 shouldn't really make you question the Speed 400. It has the same basic engine architecture but makes less power, weighs more and costs more. Yet the T40 brings something the Speed 400 doesn't quite have — the unmistakable look and character of a Bonneville, along with a more relaxed riding experience and a bigger equipment list. So, if you're looking to purchase a Triumph but are confused between the two, we hope this article help you make that decision.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black and T4 Launched; Prices Start At Rs 2.55 Lakh
Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Design
The Bonneville T40 is arguably the most traditional-looking motorcycle in Triumph's small-capacity range. While the Speed 400 established itself as a modern roadster with classic Triumph cues, the T40 takes the Bonneville formula much further.
The T40 gets a teardrop fuel tank with knee pads, round LED headlamp, longer mudguards, a bench seat, spoke wheels, twin rear shocks and peashooter-style exhausts. The Speed 400, in comparison, has a more contemporary appearance with compact yet pronounced character paired with alloy wheels, an upside-down fork, monoshock and an upswept exhaust.
Both motorcycles have distinctly different personalities, one representing itself as a roadster while the other identifies as a modern classic.
Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Underpinnings
The differences continue even underneath the bodywork of the motorcycles. The Speed 400 uses a tubular-steel frame with a 43 mm upside-down fork and gas-charged rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a shorter 1,386 mm wheelbase and makes it more agile.
In the case of the T40, the chassis has been reworked to match the requirements of the Bonneville’s design and character. It gets conventional 43 mm telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable rear shocks, along with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke-wheel setup. Its wheelbase is longer at 1,418 mm which aids in better stability.
The T40 hence offers more of a traditional riding experience, while the Speed 400's shorter wheelbase, lighter weight and modern suspension hardware give it a sportier character.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Differences Explained
Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Powertrain
Both motorcycles use Triumph's 349cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder TR-Series engine architecture, but both are tuned differently and have slight differences in the components.
The Speed 400 produces 36.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 32 Nm at 7,000 rpm, while the T40 makes 28.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 31.2 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Both use a six-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch. Triumph has revised the cylinder head and developed a dedicated tune for the Bonneville, with an emphasis on accessible low- and mid-range performance. The Speed 400 focuses more on the mid- and top-range of the performance band.
The Speed 400 registers almost 8 bhp more, while the T40 develops its peak torque 1,500 rpm earlier, giving it a more relaxed character suited to its Bonneville identity. If performance is your main requirement, the Speed 400 is the obvious choice. The T40 is more about being accessible, offering a relaxed performance rather than outright speed.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40: 5 Ways It Differs From Other Triumph 400s
Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Weight And Ergonomics
Here the differences are fundamental, and it tips in the Speed 400’s advantage. On the weighing scale, the Speed 400 weighs 179 kg kerb, compared with 195 kg for the T40. That’s a difference of 16 kg makes the Speed 400 a lot easier to manage and manageable to manoeuvre in traffic but more importantly the kind of agility to attack corners with confidence.
The T40 counters that is a with a lower 790 mm seat height, compared with 803 mm on the Speed 400. It also gets a larger 14.5-litre fuel tank versus 13 litres on the Speed 400, so more distance covered before fuel stops. Shorter rider will appreciate the T40 more due to its more accessible seat, while those looking for a more spirited experience with enjoy the Speed 400 more.
Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Features
In the tech space, the T40 might be the more old-school-looking motorcycle but it is the more technologically loaded motorcycle here. It gets a 4-inch full-colour TFT display, Triumph navigation, phone and music connectivity, five riding modes, cruise control, traction control and cornering ABS.
The Speed 400 frankly is no match to the T40’s package. The roadster packs an analogue-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire but no ride modes, switchable traction control, ABS, LED lighting and torque-assist clutch.
Clearly, the T40 take the lead here but do not that all that tech comes at a premium. But the added tech comes handy if your requirement involves more of touring.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 vs RE Classic 350 vs Honda CB350C: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Wheels And Brakes
Comparing the unsprung masses on the motorcycles, the Speed 400 uses 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres at both ends, while the T40 gets 18/17-inch spoke wheels with tube-type tyres. So, one will have to take account of punctures if opting for the T40.
In the case of the braking equipment, the Speed 400 also gets a 300 mm front disc with a four-piston radial ByBre caliper, while the rear comes with a 230mm disc with a single piston caliper. The T40 packs a larger 310 mm front disc but uses a twin-piston axial caliper for a more progressive bite and is paired to a larger 255mm disc with a single piston caliper for the rear. But what stating here is that unlike the Speed 400, the T40 gets lean-sensitive cornering ABS.
Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Price
Triumph has priced the Bonneville T40 at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. In comparison, the Speed 400 carries a sticker price of ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom), resulting in a difference of roughly ₹45,000 between the two motorcycles.
For that price gap, there are multiple aspect that are different with respect to the motorcycles. The T40 gets the Bonneville styling, a larger fuel tank, lower seat, twin-shock setup, spoke wheels and a substantially more comprehensive electronics package. Meanwhile, the Speed 400 offers significantly more performance for less money while maintaining Triumph quality levels and premium equipment.
Also Read: Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review: More Affordable, More Refined, Still Fun?
Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Which Triumph Is For You?
The Bonneville T40 and Speed 400 may share their basic engine architecture, but Triumph has given them distinctly different personalities. The Speed 400 is a machine for the enthusiast's, its light, fast and agile. The Bonneville T40, on the other hand, is more of a lifestyle choice offering a traditional and relaxed experience while being well-equipped.
Choose the Speed 400 if performance matters most. There’s more power, lower weight and more premium cycle parts that will allow you to enjoy riding hard, attacking corners or simply because you want the most performance for the money you’re paying.
Choose the Bonneville T40 if character matters more. You get proper traditional Bonneville styling, a relaxed engine, lower seat height and more technology. It is a motorcycle that does more than just getting from A to B.
Janak’s passion for automobiles was instilled at an early age sketching car and motorcycle designs in his classwork books. He’s currently an assistant editor at car&bike, where he can be spotted doing what he loves the most, riding, writing and reviewing about motorcycles and anything that has an engine strapped to it. Before his journalism career, he has worked at a car performance and modification shop and has also contributed to wrenching on cars and motorcycles. In his free time, he enjoys keeping his riding gear clean, building scale models of boats, and of course, riding and driving his motorcycles and cars.Read all latest news and reviews from Janak Sorap →
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