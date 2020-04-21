Triumph Motorcycles Defers Price Hike On BS6 Motorcycles Until July 2020

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that the brand will not increase prices of its BS6 range of motorcycles until July 2020. The company has taken the decision to hold off the price hike due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic crisis that has impacted the market sentiment and economic conditions. In addition, the British bike maker will extend the warranty as well as the extended warranty on its motorcycles that were scheduled to expire between March 20 and May 3, 2020. Customers can now avail the warranty up to June 30, 2020.

Speaking about the announcement, Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “Triumph Motorcycles has decided to defer the upcoming BS6 price increase amidst the current difficult and unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID19 pandemic. We also understand that our customers would have been concerned with their motorcycle warranties expiring in March & April and services lapsing in the lockdown period, hence to ease their concerns we've decided to extend the expiring warranties until 30th June 2020 & any lapsed periodic maintenance during the lockdown will not impact warranty as long as customer gets it done within a month of the lockdown opening. At the back end we are preparing our dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and we've put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience. These are trying times and as a brand we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible."

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 is scheduled to come to India later this year

Triumph says that the warranty of the bikes will not be affected due to delay in periodic maintenance during the lockdown period, as long as customers get the bike serviced within 30 days after the lockdown has been lifted. At present, India is under the second phase of a nationwide lockdown until May 3, 2020. It could be extended depending on the number of COVID-19 cases and the growth curve of the virus. Currently, Telangana is the only state to announce the lockdown extension until May 7, 2020.

Triumph has confirmed that its cleared it's BS4 inventory of motorcycles and is ready to retail BS6 offerings. The Triumph Bonneville range that includes the Street Twin, T100, T120, and the Speedmaster already meet the BS6 emission norms. The company has also introduced attractive finance schemes to further facilitate the buying decision for customers.

Triumph is now gearing up to introduce the BS6 compliant 2020 Street Triple RS in India tomorrow. The company had originally scheduled the launch for earlier this year, but had to postpone the same in the wake of the lockdown. The company has promised more launches coming up in the next two months that will see the brand expand to wider segments.

