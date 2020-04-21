New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Motorcycles Defers Price Hike On BS6 Motorcycles Until July 2020

Triumph Motorcycles India will hold off the price increase on the BS6-compliamt motorcycles till July 2020 and how also extended warranty on all motorcycles by two months.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is the brand's next launch scheduled on April 22, 2020

Highlights

  • Triumph has extended the warranty period for customers by 2 momths
  • Customers can purchase Triumph BS6 bikes at old price till July 2020
  • Only the Triumph Bonneville range meet the BS6 norms for now

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that the brand will not increase prices of its BS6 range of motorcycles until July 2020. The company has taken the decision to hold off the price hike due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic crisis that has impacted the market sentiment and economic conditions. In addition, the British bike maker will extend the warranty as well as the extended warranty on its motorcycles that were scheduled to expire between March 20 and May 3, 2020. Customers can now avail the warranty up to June 30, 2020.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS New Launch Date Revealed

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Rocket 3 R

Tiger 800

Bonneville Bobber

Street Triple RS

Bonneville T120

Tiger 1200

Bonneville T100

Speed Twin

Street Triple S

Street Twin

Street Scrambler

Thruxton R

Scrambler 1200

Speedmaster

Speaking about the announcement, Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “Triumph Motorcycles has decided to defer the upcoming BS6 price increase amidst the current difficult and unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID19 pandemic. We also understand that our customers would have been concerned with their motorcycle warranties expiring in March & April and services lapsing in the lockdown period, hence to ease their concerns we've decided to extend the expiring warranties until 30th June 2020 & any lapsed periodic maintenance during the lockdown will not impact warranty as long as customer gets it done within a month of the lockdown opening. At the back end we are preparing our dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and we've put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience. These are trying times and as a brand we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible."

shn4c1ls

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 is scheduled to come to India later this year

Triumph says that the warranty of the bikes will not be affected due to delay in periodic maintenance during the lockdown period, as long as customers get the bike serviced within 30 days after the lockdown has been lifted. At present, India is under the second phase of a nationwide lockdown until May 3, 2020. It could be extended depending on the number of COVID-19 cases and the growth curve of the virus. Currently, Telangana is the only state to announce the lockdown extension until May 7, 2020.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 First Ride Review

Triumph has confirmed that its cleared it's BS4 inventory of motorcycles and is ready to retail BS6 offerings. The Triumph Bonneville range that includes the Street Twin, T100, T120,  and the Speedmaster already meet the BS6 emission norms. The company has also introduced attractive finance schemes to further facilitate the buying decision for customers.

0 Comments

Triumph is now gearing up to introduce the BS6 compliant 2020 Street Triple RS in India tomorrow. The company had originally scheduled the launch for earlier this year, but had to postpone the same in the wake of the lockdown. The company has promised more launches coming up in the next two months that will see the brand expand to wider segments.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Rocket 3 R with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph
Rocket 3 R

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph Rocket 3 R
₹ 18 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12 - 15.17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.13 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.7 Lakh *
Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
₹ 9.46 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.2 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 7.45 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 8.55 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 11.92 Lakh *
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 10.73 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.54 Lakh
BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.54 Lakh
Coronavirus: ‘Vuja De’: The Need Of The Hour
Coronavirus: ‘Vuja De’: The Need Of The Hour
Jeep Subcompact SUV In The Works For The Indian Market
Jeep Subcompact SUV In The Works For The Indian Market
EV Sales In India Grows By 20%; Electric Two-Wheelers Account For 97% Of Volume
EV Sales In India Grows By 20%; Electric Two-Wheelers Account For 97% Of Volume
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities