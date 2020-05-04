New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Motorcycles Issues Recall For Speed Triple RS, Street Triple RS And Tiger 1200 Models In USA

Triumph Motorcycles has issued a recall for all variants for Tiger 1200, Speed Triple RS, along with Street Triple RS manufactured between 2018 and 2020 for a potential front brake issue.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The recall has been issued for Triumph motorcycles sold in the US market, so far

Highlights

  • A total of 3,700 motorcycles have been recalled in USA
  • The front Brembo brakes may have too much concentration of nickel
  • This could result in loss of braking performance on the affected bikes

Triumph Motorcycles has issued a recall for about 3,700 units in USA with regards to a potential front brake issue on these motorcycles. The models affected by the recall are the entire Tiger 1200 range (2018-2020), Speed Triple S (2018-2020), Speed Triple RS (2018-2020) and the Street Triple RS (2018-2020). All the motorcycles in question run Brembo brakes up front. The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) detected a potential manufacturing defect for the brakes on these models. The brakes might have a higher concentration of Nickel. This results in more salt and water absorption on the back plate. And excess salt and water absorption could lead the brake pads to corrode at a higher rate than normal, especially in winter and rainy conditions. There is a risk of the brake pad friction material coming off the backing plate.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Rocket 3 R

Tiger 800

Bonneville Bobber

Street Triple RS

Bonneville T120

Tiger 1200

Bonneville T100

Speed Twin

Street Triple S

Street Scrambler

Street Twin

Thruxton R

Speedmaster

Scrambler 1200

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Listed On Website; India Launch Soon

2018 triumph speed triple rs

(The 2018 Triumph Speed Triple RS has been recalled as well)

0 Comments

With the issue of the friction material coming off, the front brake could fail in their working at any time, without any warning. This again leads to a potential accident hazard. Although, Triumph has reported no injuries with regards to this so far. Triumph Motorcycles America will begin notifying the owners of the Tiger 1200, Speed Triple and the Street Triple RS in a phased manner and ask them to get their motorcycles to the nearest Triumph service centre where the motorcycles will be rectified free of cost.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Rocket 3 R with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph
Rocket 3 R

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph Rocket 3 R
₹ 18 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12 - 15.17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.13 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.7 Lakh *
Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
₹ 9.46 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.2 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 8.55 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 7.45 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 11.92 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 10.73 Lakh *
View More
x
Toyota Sells 15 Million Hybrid Cars Worldwide
Toyota Sells 15 Million Hybrid Cars Worldwide
2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Colour & Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Colour & Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
2020 Kia Picanto Facelift Images Leaked Online
2020 Kia Picanto Facelift Images Leaked Online
Select your City
or select from popular cities