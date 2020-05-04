Triumph Motorcycles Issues Recall For Speed Triple RS, Street Triple RS And Tiger 1200 Models In USA

The recall has been issued for Triumph motorcycles sold in the US market, so far

Triumph Motorcycles has issued a recall for about 3,700 units in USA with regards to a potential front brake issue on these motorcycles. The models affected by the recall are the entire Tiger 1200 range (2018-2020), Speed Triple S (2018-2020), Speed Triple RS (2018-2020) and the Street Triple RS (2018-2020). All the motorcycles in question run Brembo brakes up front. The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) detected a potential manufacturing defect for the brakes on these models. The brakes might have a higher concentration of Nickel. This results in more salt and water absorption on the back plate. And excess salt and water absorption could lead the brake pads to corrode at a higher rate than normal, especially in winter and rainy conditions. There is a risk of the brake pad friction material coming off the backing plate.

(The 2018 Triumph Speed Triple RS has been recalled as well)

With the issue of the friction material coming off, the front brake could fail in their working at any time, without any warning. This again leads to a potential accident hazard. Although, Triumph has reported no injuries with regards to this so far. Triumph Motorcycles America will begin notifying the owners of the Tiger 1200, Speed Triple and the Street Triple RS in a phased manner and ask them to get their motorcycles to the nearest Triumph service centre where the motorcycles will be rectified free of cost.

