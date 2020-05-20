New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Offers To Pay Three EMIs On New Purchase From Bonneville Range

Triumph Motorcycles India is offering a special scheme on its Bonneville range of motorcycles. If you book a motorcycle and make the down payment in May 2020, Triumph will pay the first three EMIs for you.

One has to book and make the down payment for the motorcycle in May 2020 itself, to avail the offer

Highlights

  • Triumph will pay first three EMIs for your new Bonneville motorcycle
  • One has to book and make the down payment in May 2020 itself
  • Triumph rolled out a similar scheme for the Street Twin as well

Triumph Motorcycles has come out with an interesting offer for its Bonneville range of motorcycles. Should you book a motorcycle and make the down payment for the same, Triumph Motorcycles India will pay the first three EMIs for your Bonneville motorcycle. This offer is only valid if you book the motorcycle in the month of May 2020 itself. The offer is available on the Bonneville T100, T120 and the Speedmaster. The tenure of the loan for the motorcycles is five years and 20 per cent of the price needs to be paid up front as down payment. Triumph has deferred price hikes on its motorcycles till July 2020.

Also Read: Triumph To Pay Three EMIs If You Purchase A Street Twin

triumph bonneville t100

(Triumph Bonneville T100)

A similar offer has been rolled out for the Triumph Street Twin as well. The Street Twin is Triumph's best-selling model in India and globally too along with being the most affordable model as well. With such schemes, automotive companies are hopeful of getting their sales figures back on track. Companies like Hyundai are also offering similar scheme in the four-wheeler space while Royal Enfield is offering rewards worth ₹ 10,000 on purchase of every new motorcycle in the month of May 2020.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer

In India, the Bonneville T100 and the Bonneville T120 haven't received an update since they were launched in 2016 while the Bonneville Speedmaster was launched in India in 2018. Triumph sees decent sales numbers with these models and hence, decided to upgrade them to meet BS6 emission norms.

