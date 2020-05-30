Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Confirmed

Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the mid-spec variant of the Street Triple family, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R in June 2020. The Street Triple R was never offered on sale in India before, and previously Triumph used to offer the base S variant and the top-spec RS variant of the Street Triple family. This time around, Triumph has changed its strategy to offer the R and RS, instead of the S and RS variants. In fact, before the current Street Triple with the 765 cc engine was introduced in 2016, Triumph had the last generation Street Triple on offer in India, with the 675 cc engine, but even then, the higher R variant was given the miss for India. The top-spec RS variant was only introduced with the 765 cc engine.

The Triumph Street Triple R has a slightly different state of tune on the 765 cc inline three-cylinder engine

"If you see the premium bike industry, the roadster segment is a growing segment. A lot of competition is there, lot of manufacturers are putting their products there. There is aggressive pricing and there's a lot of feature-based selling happening because this is the youth-centric segment where people want the latest, the best and the fastest, all that happens in this segment. The Street Triple RS really represents us well with all the Moto2 teams now going back into the RS (engine platform). With the collaboration now, all that technology is also going back into the ₹ It really is the flagship product for us, but I want to give away some more information on this segment. We are planning to introduce the R variant in India in June," Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India told carandbike on Freewheeling with SVP.

The Triumph Street Triple R is expected to offer agililty and sharp handling, like the top-spec RS

"It's a little shift in our strategy also, because earlier we used to have the Street Triple RS and the S, for the starting price point. But I don't think this segment is really looking for an entry price point. It's looking for that performance-value relationship, where I think with the R and RS, we will be much better placed. We did well with the pricing of the RS, with the BS6-upgraded RS we could launch at the outgoing RS pricing, which has been received really well in the market. We are looking at a good pricing for R as well," added Shoeb.

The 765 cc engine makes 116 bhp of power and 77 Nm of torque on the R variant

The Triumph Street Triple R is powered by the same 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine as the RS, but with a slightly different state of tune. On the R variant, the engine puts out 116 bhp of maximum power at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 9,400 rpm. On the RS variant, the figures are 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm. On the feature list, the R variant misses out on the full-colour TFT screen, and uses the part-analogue, and part digital instrument console, with a large analogue rev counter. The R variant gets Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc calipers gripping 310 mm front discs, while the RS gets M50 calipers. The rake and trail are also slightly different on the R variant, and dry weight is 2 kg more than the RS, at 168 kg. The body graphics and colour options are also different than the ₹

The Street Triple R misses out on the full-colour TFT screen of the RS, and gets a part-analogue, part LCD instrument console

To a question about the customer base for the Street Triple family, Shoeb said that the customer base for the Street Triple is a mix of young customers, who are upgrading to their first premium performance-oriented bike from a 250 cc or a 400 cc motorcycle, as well as customers from within the Triumph family who are upgrading from a Classic to the Street Triple. There are also customers from other brands who are coming into the Triumph brand through the Street Triple.

"We can't really change the whole pricing position between the variants of the Street Triple. Earlier the pricing between the RS, R and S, it was a lakh, lakh and a half difference between each other. We're trying to figure out what would be the really sweet spot for the pricing of the R, with the proposition we're going to offer. The RS continues to be the flagship product where, you know, it's the all-singing, all-dancing motorcycle, so we want it to be doing most of our volumes, and that's what it is right now also. In fact, with the S also in the portfolio earlier, close to 60 per cent of our volumes were coming from the ₹ So, we want to continue to have that focus on the RS going forward as well. The R we think will be a good add-on to this portfolio," added Shoeb.

The Triumph Street Triple R is the slightly more affordable variant in the Street Triple family

The Triumph Street Triple family will have two variants on sale in India, with the mid-spec R variant to be launched, also by the middle of June 2020. The new Street Triple R is expected to be priced under ₹ 10 lakh, in our estimates, at around ₹ 9.5 lakh (Ex-showroom). More details will be available once the bike is launched, possibly before the end of June 2020. Triumph Motorcycles India will be going on an aggressive product launch spree in June 2020, primarily because launches were already planned beforehand, but got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The first new motorcycle from Triumph will be the new Tiger 900, to be offered in three variants for India, followed by two new 'Black' variants of the Bonneville T100 and Bonneville T120 and then with the new Street Triple R.

