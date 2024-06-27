Triumph Street Triple R Price Slashed!

Triumph Motorcycles India has revised the prices of its roadster portfolio which consists of the Trident 660, Street Triple R and RS, and the range-topping Speed Triple 1200 RS. While the Trident 660 and Speed Triple 1200 RS have received no changes in sticker prices, the Street Triple R now retails at Rs 9.95 lakh, a price drop of Rs 48,000 for the Pure White and Silver Ice liveries and Rs 22,000 for the Matte Baja Orange and Crystal White colourways, now priced at Rs 10.21 lakh.



Meanwhile, the price for the higher-spec Street Triple RS has been hiked by Rs 14,000, for the shades Phantom Black, Carnival Red and Cosmic Yellow, now carrying a sticker price of Rs 12.21 lakh. Notably, the Silver Ice livery has received a drop of Rs 12,000, now costing 11.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Both the Street Triple models share the same platform including the aluminium twin-spar chassis and the 765cc inline-triple is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quickshifter as standard. However, the engine tune is different. The power output on the Street Triple R is rated at 118.4 bhp at 11,500 rpm, while the Street Triple RS is rated at 128.2 bhp at 12,000 rpm. The peak torque output on both bikes is the same at 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm.



For the cycle parts, the R is equipped with a Showa SFF-BP USDs/monoshock setup, meanwhile, the higher-spec RS comes with Showa BPF USDs and an Ohlins monoshock setup. Both configurations offer adjustable compression and rebound damping and preload adjustment. For braking, the R is equipped with Brembo M4.32 4-piston calipers, while the RS features top-spec Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers.

For the electronic rider aids suite, the R comes with four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider), while the RS gets the additional Track mode over the aforementioned modes. Both bikes pack an IMU with variable traction control and ABS settings. While the R comes with a digital display similar to the Trident 660, the RS gets a proper colour TFT dash.