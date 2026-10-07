Triumph Unveils New Tiger 900, Tiger 1200 & Street Triple 798

Triumph Motorcycles has confirmed four new models to be launched between October and December 2026. The all-new Bonneville T40 and T40 Black has already been revealed, and up next will be the new Triumph Tiger 1200 later in October. This will be followed by an all-new Street Triple 798 in November and the last model to be announced this year will be the new Tiger 900 in December.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black, T4 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.55 Lakh

2027 Triumph Tiger 1200

The new Tiger 1200 not just features a new look, but Triumph has confirmed that it will feature an updated 1200 cc in-line three-cylinder engine with more performance and refinement. The new Tiger 1200 will also come with advanced rider technology and is said to come with the most sophisticated suspension package ever fitted to a Triumph motorcycle.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights of Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black

Images revealed of the new Tiger 1200 show front radar sensors, so we can expect features like adaptive cruise control as well as blind spot detection. Semi-active electronic suspension is also expected on the next-generation Tiger 1200. Full details of the new Tiger 1200 will be announced on October 27, 2026.

All-New Triumph Street Triple 798

The Street Triple 798 will feature a new 798 cc, inline three-cylinder engine which has been developed for the 2027 Moto2 championship. The new 798 cc engine is expected to be significantly revamped, with a new cylinder head, redesigned valve train, a new combustion chamber and higher flow ports.

With a higher compression ratio as well as higher torque across the range, the Street Triple 798 is expected to be an even more entertaining naked than its predecessor. With new chassis, new suspension, along with new braking hardware and a more aggressive design, which looks more Italian than British, the new Street Triple 798 is likely to be one of the important new models for Triumph.

New Triumph Tiger 900

The new Tiger 900 will be unveiled in December and will feature a more powerful and refined engine upgraded chassis, enhanced rider tech and next-generation connectivity suite. On the design front, the new Tiger 900 appears to be sharper and narrower than before. Full specifications and details will be announced on December 15, 2026.