TVS Apache Range Updated With New Variants And Features Ahead Of Festive Season

TVS Motor Company has rolled out an update for its entire Apache motorcycle portfolio ahead of the festive season. The changes bring additional safety and connectivity features for the 160 and 200 RTR models, while the Apache 310 range gets new cosmetic updates and a new feature addition for the RR 310.

The Apache RTR 160 is now offered in a new dual-channel ABS with TCS variant. Along with traction control, the motorcycle gets hazard lamps and new LED tail lamp. It is available in Matte Black and Pearl White with red alloy wheels, as well as Arctic Teal and Granite Grey. Prices for the Apache RTR 160 start at Rs 1,27,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

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The Apache RTR 160 4V gets a new TFT with Map Mirroring variant. The upgrade brings Google Map mirroring, Panic Brake Alert and a Type-C charging port. Colour options include Arctic Teal with Champagne Gold alloy wheels, Matte Black, Racing Red and Marine Blue. The RTR 160 4V is priced from Rs 1,41,440 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a TFT with Map Mirroring variant. In addition to Google Map Mirroring, Panic Brake Alert and a Type-C charger, the motorcycle gets front adjustable USD suspension.

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It is available in Sepang Blue with red alloy wheels, Armoury Green, Racing Red and Matte Black, with prices starting at Rs 1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

At the top of the range, TVS has introduced Black Diamond Editions for both the Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 310. As the name suggests, both motorcycles get an all-black finish.

The Apache RR 310 also gets keyless ignition, which was already offered on the RTR 310. Both motorcycles continue to feature TVS' suite of electronic rider aids, including Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RT-DSC), cruise control, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, launch control and drag torque control.

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The RR 310 is also available in a top variant with a quickshifter and new livery. The RR 310 Black Diamond Edition starts at Rs 2,87,790, while the RTR 310 top variant with quickshifter and new livery starts at Rs 2,48,990.