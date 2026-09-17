logo
Select City

TVS Apache Range Updated With New Variants And Features Ahead Of Festive Season

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Sep 17, 2026, 02:45 PM
Follow us on
TVS Apache Range Updated With New Variants And Features Ahead Of Festive Season
Highlights
  • Apache RTR 160 gets dual-channel ABS with TCS, while the 160 4V and 200 4V add TFT displays with map mirroring
  • Apache RR 310 and RTR 310 get new Black Diamond Editions
  • Prices start at Rs 1.27 lakh for the Apache RTR 160 and go up to Rs 2.88 lakh for the RR 310 Black Diamond

TVS Motor Company has rolled out an update for its entire Apache motorcycle portfolio ahead of the festive season. The changes bring additional safety and connectivity features for the 160 and 200 RTR models, while the Apache 310 range gets new cosmetic updates and a new feature addition for the RR 310.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2026 launched india carandbike 1

The Apache RTR 160 is now offered in a new dual-channel ABS with TCS variant. Along with traction control, the motorcycle gets hazard lamps and new LED tail lamp. It is available in Matte Black and Pearl White with red alloy wheels, as well as Arctic Teal and Granite Grey. Prices for the Apache RTR 160 start at Rs 1,27,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: TVS iQube Base Variant Updated with 2.3kWh Battery; Gets 176km IDC Range

TVS Apache RTR 160 2026 launched india carandbike 2

The Apache RTR 160 4V gets a new TFT with Map Mirroring variant. The upgrade brings Google Map mirroring, Panic Brake Alert and a Type-C charging port. Colour options include Arctic Teal with Champagne Gold alloy wheels, Matte Black, Racing Red and Marine Blue. The RTR 160 4V is priced from Rs 1,41,440 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 2026 launched india carandbike 6

Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a TFT with Map Mirroring variant. In addition to Google Map Mirroring, Panic Brake Alert and a Type-C charger, the motorcycle gets front adjustable USD suspension.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADV

TVS Apache RTR 160 2026 launched india carandbike 4

It is available in Sepang Blue with red alloy wheels, Armoury Green, Racing Red and Matte Black, with prices starting at Rs 1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 2026 launched india carandbike 7

At the top of the range, TVS has introduced Black Diamond Editions for both the Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 310. As the name suggests, both motorcycles get an all-black finish.

The Apache RR 310 also gets keyless ignition, which was already offered on the RTR 310. Both motorcycles continue to feature TVS' suite of electronic rider aids, including Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RT-DSC), cruise control, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, launch control and drag torque control.

Also Read: TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 1): Settling In Takes Time

TVS Apache RTR 2026 launched india carandbike 7 1

The RR 310 is also available in a top variant with a quickshifter and new livery. The RR 310 Black Diamond Edition starts at Rs 2,87,790, while the RTR 310 top variant with quickshifter and new livery starts at Rs 2,48,990.

# TVS Apache# TVS Apache series# TVS Apache RTR 200 4V# TVS Apache RTR 160# TVS Apache RR 310# TVS Apache 160 4V# Bikes# Cover Story# carandbike daily
AD

Learn more about

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Rating Icon
8.4/10
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Variants
Images
Colors
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.2 - 1.39 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Apache RTR 160 4V Specifications
View Apache RTR 160 4V Features
AD

Popular Models

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • TVS Apache Range Updated With New Variants And Features Ahead Of Festive Season