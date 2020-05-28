New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V Prices Hiked By Up To ₹ 2,500

TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of the RTR 160 4V by Rs. 2,000 and the RTR 200 4V by Rs. 2,500.

Updated:
The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 200 were launched in November 2019

  • The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 range gets a price hike of Rs. 2,000
  • The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 gets a price hike of Rs. 2,500
  • Both models were launched in November 2019

TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of the Apache RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V in India. The BS6 versions of the RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V were launched in November last year. The RTR 160 range gets a price hike of ₹ 2,000 while the RTR 200 gets a price hike of ₹ 2,500. The old and new prices along with the quantum of price hike are given below. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. One of the reasons of the price hikes could be to offset the losses caused by the impact of COVID-19 on various automotive manufacturers and in this case, TVS.

(The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a price hike by ₹ 2,500)

TVS Apache RTR Models New Price Price Increase Old Price
RTR 160 4V Drum Brake ₹ 102,950 ₹ 2,000 ₹ 100,950
RTR 160 4V Disc Brake ₹ 106,000 ₹ 2,000 ₹ 104,000
RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ₹ 127,500 ₹ 2,500 ₹ 125,000

Along with the BS6 engines, the new and updated Apache motorcycles also got all-new LED headlights, with newly designed position lamps, feather touch start, along with cool race graphics. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a new fuel-injected 197.75 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox. Power output remains the same with 20.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm, but peak torque has gone down to 16.8 Nm coming in at 7,500 rpm. The outgoing model had peak torque of 18.1 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox. The new BS6 RTR 160 4V puts out 15.8 bhp at 8,250 rpm and peak torque of 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Comparatively, the BS4 model with fuel-injection puts out maximum power of 16.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

