TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Which Bike Fits You?

The 150–160cc segment has traditionally been a popular choice for riders looking to upgrade from a 100–125cc commuter without moving to a significantly more expensive or demanding motorcycle. These bikes offer enough performance for daily commutes, occasional highway rides and even a bit of spirited riding, all while keeping the mileage in check.

The TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar 150 and Hero Xtreme 160R are three established names in this space, but each has a distinct character. The Apache has a stronger focus on sporty riding dynamics, the Pulsar has recently received a substantial technology and mechanical update, while the Xtreme 160R offers a simple, lightweight street-bike package. Here's how they stack up against each other.

Design and Features

The TVS Apache RTR 160 has a familiar streetfighter design, with a muscular fuel tank, sharp tank extensions, an LED headlamp and sporty graphics. Its styling has evolved over the years without moving too far away from the original Apache identity. Depending on the variant, it gets a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, traction control and hazard lamps. The higher variants also get dual-channel ABS.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 retains its recognisable muscular fuel tank and familiar silhouette, but the latest generation brings more substantial changes underneath. It gets a redesigned LED headlamp, a 5-inch TFT instrument console with Google Maps navigation, call and message alerts, and music controls. Three ride modes – Road, Rain and Sport – and Crawl Tech are among its new additions. The top variants also get an automatic start-stop system.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Launched At Rs 1.16 Lakh

The Hero Xtreme 160R has a more compact streetfighter appearance, with a muscular fuel tank, sharp bodywork and an LED lighting package. Its inverted LCD instrument console displays essential riding information, including a gear position indicator. It also gets a USB charging port, hazard lamps and a wider rear tyre, giving it a sporty stance.

Engine and Performance

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It produces 15.8 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm at 7,000 rpm in Sport mode. The engine also gets Urban and Rain modes, which offer a reduced power output. The Apache's high-revving nature and sporty gearing make it the performance-oriented option here.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 uses a 149.5cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 13.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It gets a new gearbox, with Bajaj focusing on improved low-speed performance and acceleration. The updated motorcycle also moves to a monoshock suspension setup and a new frame, marking a more comprehensive mechanical update than a routine feature refresh.

The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a 163.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It produces around 14.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. While it doesn't have the highest power output in this comparison, its low kerb weight should make it feel responsive in everyday riding conditions.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke vs Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS: Specifications Comparison

Ride and Handling

The Apache RTR 160 has a sporty riding position and a chassis setup that is intended to encourage a more engaging riding experience. Its double-cradle frame, telescopic front forks and gas-charged rear monoshock are designed to offer stability and agility. It is also the lightest of the three on paper, with a kerb weight starting at around 137 kg, depending on the variant.

The new Pulsar 150 gets a diamond-type frame and a nitrogen gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The changes are aimed at improving stability and cornering composure, while its familiar upright riding position should continue to make it suitable for daily use. Its 15-litre fuel tank is also the largest among these three motorcycles.

The Xtreme 160R has a compact footprint and weighs around 139.5 kg. It gets a telescopic front fork and a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock. The combination of its manageable weight and wide rear tyre makes it a practical option for riders who want a sporty-looking motorcycle that is easy to handle in city traffic.

Price and Competition

The TVS Apache RTR 160 range expands over sever variants with prices starting from ₹1,13,890 for the base model going up to ₹1,27,990 for the top-spec model. In the case of the Bajaj Pulsar 150, it is offered in three variants with prices starting at ₹1,16,295 going up to ₹1,24,449 for the top-spec variant. Lastly, the Hero Xtreme 160R is priced from ₹1,13,829 for the single disc version and ₹1,20,346 for the dual-disc version. Prices vary depending on the variant and location. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Apache offers an accessible entry point, while the Pulsar's latest update brings a considerable amount of technology and mechanical changes. The Xtreme 160R sits between the two in terms of starting price, offering a straightforward package with a focus on manageable weight and everyday usability.

Which One Should You Buy?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 makes sense for riders who prioritise performance and a sporty riding experience. It has the highest power output here, a well-established chassis setup and a range of variants that allow buyers to choose how much equipment they want.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 150 Review: Is The New Pulsar, Pulsar Enough?

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is the more feature-rich option, particularly in its latest avatar. Its TFT display, navigation, ride modes, Crawl Tech and revised mechanical package make it a substantial upgrade over the older model. It should appeal to riders who want a familiar motorcycle with a more modern equipment list.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is worth considering if you want a lightweight and compact motorcycle for everyday use, without compromising on sporty styling. Its engine offers adequate performance for city riding, although its feature list is not as extensive as the latest Pulsar's.

Ultimately, the choice depends on what matters most to you. The Apache is the sportier option, the Pulsar is the more technology-focused motorcycle, and the Xtreme 160R is a practical middle ground for everyday riding.