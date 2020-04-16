TVS Jupiter Grande Removed From Official Website

With the coming of the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms, two-wheeler companies have been trimming their model portfolio. While a few models have been discontinued temporarily, some have been taken off the line-up permanently. TVS Motor Company has also removed the TVS Jupiter Grande off the official website. The Jupiter is TVS' best-selling scooter and currently, it has three BS6 compliant variants which are the Standard, ZX, and the Classic. The Jupiter Grande was the top-spec model launched in October 2018. It was discontinued in June 2019 but made a comeback in September 2019. It was the first 110 cc scooter in India to have smartphone connectivity as a feature. Team carandbike reached out to TVS for a comment and this is what TVS had to say.

"TVS Motor Company was among the first to transition to BS-VI in India. We introduced India's first dual platform BS-VI Fi , namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection). ET-Fi technology provides enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and enhancement fuel economy. In line with its Zyada ka Fayda philosophy, TVS Jupiter range comes equipped with ET-Fi technology and many best-in-class features. TVS Jupiter Grande was a special edition like the Scooter Of The Year and MillionR editions which TVS Jupiter introduces for select periods to infuse greater excitement and choice for our consumer. The BS-VI TVS Jupiter ET-Fi range, ensures that our consumers get uncompromised value in terms of 15 per cent better mileage and best-in-class features."

(The part-digital part-analogue instrument panel displayed text notifications, call notifications as well as service reminders and more)

The TVS Jupiter Grande featured smartphone connectivity with TVS' SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system. It was priced at ₹ 59,900 (ex-showroom) when it was launched, which was just ₹ 7,000 more expensive than the standard Jupiter variant. The connectivity system is the same as the one available on the TVS NTorq 125, and will allow riders to connect both Android and iOS smartphones to access features like call notification, text notification, over speeding alert, trip report and more.

The Jupiter Grande also had a few cosmetic changes over the regular models in form of 3D emblem, a tech blue colour scheme, splashes of chrome, beige interior panels, machine cut alloy wheels and a standard disc brake up front. The other mechanicals and cycle parts stayed the same which was a 109.7 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, which puts out 7.9 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Whether TVS will re-launch the Jupiter Grande with a BS6 engine or not, is still unclear at the moment.

