New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company has completed the acquisition of Norton Motorcycles in an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million.

| Updated:
2,163  Views
View Photos
TVS Motor Company has acquired UK's Norton Motorcycles for GBP 16 million

Highlights

  • TVS acquired Norton in an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million
  • Norton Motorcycles went into administration in January 2020
  • The acquisition of Norton will put TVS firmly in the premium bike space

One of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, TVS Motor Company has announced the acquisition of British brand Norton Motorcycles. In a statement, TVS has said that the company has acquired Norton Motorcycles in an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million (around ₹ 153 crore in current exchange rates), by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (UK) Limited through one of TVS Motor's overseas subsidiaries. The TVS statement says that this will be one of the most interesting acquisitions of a storied motorcycle brand in recent times, and will reflect TVS Motor Company's and India's rapidly rising prominence in the international two-wheeler market.

Also Read: TVS Begins Procedure To Purchase Norton Motorcycles

TVS

TVS Bikes

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 180

Apache RTR 160 4V

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 160

Jupiter

XL 100

Apache RTR 200 4V

Star City Plus

Sport

Radeon

Scooty Pep Plus

iQube

XL 100 Comfort

Victor

Scooty Zest 110

Wego

XL HD

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

ip6c2ivg

TVS Motor Company is India's third largest two-wheeler manufacturer and one of the largest exporters of two-wheelers from India

Commenting on the acquisition, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "This is a momentous time for us at TVS Motor Company. Norton is an iconic British brand celebrated across the world, and presents us with an immense opportunity to scale globally. This transaction is in line with our effort to cater to the aspirations of discerning motorcycle customers. We will extend our full support for Norton to regain its full glory in the international motorcycle landscape."

"Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans. TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand and we look forward to growing together globally in the years to come," he added.

Also Read: How Much Is Norton Motorcycles Worth?

norton dominator

The Norton Dominator is one of the motorcycles based on the 961 cc engine platform

According to the press statement, TVS Motor Company said that it is excited about the existing and upcoming products at Norton Motorcycles, including Commando, Dominator and the V4 RR. The statement further said that Norton Motorcycles can leverage TVS Motor Company's global reach and supply chain capabilities to expand to new markets. TVS also has a collaboration with BMW Motorrad, under which the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are manufactured by TVS at its manufacturing facility in southern India. TVS also has its own motorcycle based on that common platform, the TVS Apache RR 310.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company May Bid For Britain's Norton Motorcycles

0 Comments

Founded in 1898 by james Lansdowne Norton in Birmingham, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time, along with the likes of Triumph, BSA and now Royal Enfield, which is now entirely under Indian ownership. In recent decades, Norton changed ownership several times, until British businessman Stuart Garner bought the brand from American ownership in 2008. Garner relaunched the Norton brand with the 961 cc engine platform with two models - names revived from Norton's past, the Dominator and the Commando. In January 2020, Norton went into administration. Now, hopefully, Norton will get a fresh lease of life with capital and fresh funding from TVS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Ntorq 125 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 65,975 - 69,975 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 94,746 - 1.01 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 93,306 - 1.04 Lakh *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.4 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 87,573 - 90,652 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 55,349 - 67,911 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 34,074 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.11 - 1.24 Lakh *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 54,502 - 61,936 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 51,750 - 58,925 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 58,992 - 64,992 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 45,054 - 52,954 *
TVS iQube
TVS iQube
₹ 1.15 Lakh *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 29,990 - 44,614 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 54,042 - 57,022 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 48,394 - 49,894 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 52,127 - 53,027 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 34,974 - 43,994 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Likely Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Likely Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
TVS Begins Procedure To Purchase Norton Motorcycles
TVS Begins Procedure To Purchase Norton Motorcycles
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities