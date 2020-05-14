New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company Registers 'Ronin' Trademark

TVS Motor Company has registered 'Ronin' as a product name with the National Trademark Registry. But it is yet to be determined what kind of a motorcycle the Ronin would be.

The TVS Zeppelin cruiser concept was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo

  • TVS Ronin could be the name for the Zeppelin concept
  • TVS showcased the Zeppelin cruiser concept at Auto Expo 2018
  • TVS submitted the 'Ronin' trademark with National Trademark Registry

TVS Motor Company has registered 'Ronin' as a product name with the National Trademark Registry. So does this mean we could see a new TVS motorcycle named Ronin launching soon? Could be! But there is no clarity on what kind of a two-wheeler 'Ronin' would be. We believe that it will be a motorcycle for sure and not a new scooter. The word 'Ronin' is Japanese and in feudal Japan when samurais did not have a master and wandered across the land, they were called Ronin. It is no secret that TVS is working on a naked version of the Apache RR 310. The 2020 BS6 RR 310 is a good motorcycle and a naked version of that, an elder sibling of the Apache RTR 200 4V would be very welcome. The name Ronin could be for this motorcycle. The other model that could carry this nameplated could be the production version of the TVS Zeppelin cruiser concept, which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

(The TVS Ronin trademark was filed with the Nationa Trademark Registry)

Reports suggest that the TVS Zeppelin is close to being ready for production. And we wouldn't be surprised to see it becoming the Ronin in the production form. TVS doesn't have a cruiser or an ADV in its model line up yet. The Zeppelin, when launched, will have a 220 cc engine, probably a bored out version of the Apache RTR 200's 197 cc motor.

Also Read: TVS Registered Zero Domestic Sales In April 2020

It will have similar power and torque outputs as the RTR 200 4V as well. TVS will position it as a premium motorcycle so expect features like integrated starter generator, fully digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, LED lighting and other such features. We expect the finished Zeppelin to be priced at ₹ 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom) or so.

Source: Bikewale.com

