TVS Motor Company Resumes Operations At All Its Plants In India

TVS Motor Company has announced that it has restarted operations at all three manufacturing facilities in India at Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. The company has designed an exhaustive 'preparedness manual' for its employees along with taking the necessary measures to ensure social distancing, required hygiene levels at all three plants. Employees of certain departments will continue to work from home as per state government guidelines. The company shut all its manufacturing facilities on March 23, 2020 when the Coronavirus lockdown was first announced.

(The company will be taking all necessary measures to practice social distancing and high levels of hygiene)

For April 2020, TVS registered zero domestic sales for the first time. Although, the government allowed the company to export stock at the Hosur plant following which 8,134 units of two-wheelers were shipped utilising the stocks of the previous month. TVS also managed to export 1,506 three-wheeler units in April 2020.

The company has stepped up its COVID-19 relief measures as well. The company distributed over 3,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 10,000 N95 masks to the Karnataka Government. The company handed over the supplies to B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka as a part of its proactive measures undertaken to support the Government in their sustained efforts towards containment of COVID-19. TVS Motor Company has also pledged a donation of ₹ 25 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PM-CARES) for battling Coronavirus pandemic in India. This is in addition to the ₹ 30 crore that Srinivasan Services Trust (TVS' CSR arm) and Sundaram Clayton Ltd had already committed. The Trust has distributed over 1.2 lakh food packets to healthcare and essential workers.

