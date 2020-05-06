New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company Resumes Operations At All Its Plants In India

TVS Motor Company has announced resumption of operations at its three manufacturing facilities in India at Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India. The company has designed a 'preparedness manual' for its employees and will be taking necessary guidelines for restarting manufacturing as well.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
TVS has designed a 'preparedness manual' for all its employees

Highlights

  • The company will have necessary safety guidelines in place
  • The employees will have a 'preparedness manual' to refer to as well
  • TVS has stepped up its COVID-19 relief activities as well

TVS Motor Company has announced that it has restarted operations at all three manufacturing facilities in India at Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. The company has designed an exhaustive 'preparedness manual' for its employees along with taking the necessary measures to ensure social distancing, required hygiene levels at all three plants. Employees of certain departments will continue to work from home as per state government guidelines. The company shut all its manufacturing facilities on March 23, 2020 when the Coronavirus lockdown was first announced.

Also Read: TVS Registers Zero Domestic Sales For April 2020

TVS

TVS Bikes

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 160 4V

Apache RTR 180

Apache RTR 160

Apache RR 310

Jupiter

XL 100

Apache RTR 200 4V

Star City Plus

iQube

Sport

Radeon

Scooty Pep Plus

XL 100 Comfort

Victor

Scooty Zest 110

XL HD

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

ip6c2ivg

(The company will be taking all necessary measures to practice social distancing and high levels of hygiene)

For April 2020, TVS registered zero domestic sales for the first time. Although, the government allowed the company to export stock at the Hosur plant following which 8,134 units of two-wheelers were shipped utilising the stocks of the previous month. TVS also managed to export 1,506 three-wheeler units in April 2020.

Also Read: TVS Steps Up Its COVID-19 Relief Measures

0 Comments

The company has stepped up its COVID-19 relief measures as well. The company distributed over 3,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 10,000 N95 masks to the Karnataka Government. The company handed over the supplies to B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka as a part of its proactive measures undertaken to support the Government in their sustained efforts towards containment of COVID-19. TVS Motor Company has also pledged a donation of ₹ 25 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PM-CARES) for battling Coronavirus pandemic in India. This is in addition to the ₹ 30 crore that Srinivasan Services Trust (TVS' CSR arm) and Sundaram Clayton Ltd had already committed. The Trust has distributed over 1.2 lakh food packets to healthcare and essential workers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Ntorq 125 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 65,975 - 69,975 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 1.01 - 1.04 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 1.01 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 95,000 - 98,000 *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.4 Lakh *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 61,449 - 67,911 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 34,074 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 61,436 - 61,936 *
TVS iQube
TVS iQube
₹ 1.15 Lakh *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 51,750 - 58,925 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 58,992 - 64,992 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 51,754 - 52,954 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 44,614 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 54,042 - 57,022 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 48,394 - 49,894 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 43,889 - 43,994 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Motor India Announces 'EMI Assurance' Program For New Car Owners
Hyundai Motor India Announces 'EMI Assurance' Program For New Car Owners
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Issues Guidelines For Dealerships To Start Operation
Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Issues Guidelines For Dealerships To Start Operation
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Select your City
or select from popular cities