TVS Motor Names Peyman Kargar As New CEO, To Take Charge In January 2027

TVS Motor Company has announced a change at the top, appointing Peyman Kargar as its next Director and Chief Executive Officer. Kargar, who currently serves as President of International Business, will take over the role from K. N. Radhakrishnan on January 27, 2027.

Kargar brings more than three decades of experience in the global automotive industry. Before joining TVS Motor in 2025, he held senior positions across Renault and Nissan, including leadership roles at Infiniti and Datsun. His experience covers product development, research and development, manufacturing, quality, sales and marketing, as well as international business operations.

The leadership change comes at a time when TVS Motor is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy. The company sold 5.9 million vehicles globally in FY2025-26 and reported 30 per cent revenue growth. Under Kargar, the company plans to further strengthen its presence in India and overseas markets, with product innovation, premiumisation and expansion into developed markets expected to remain key areas of focus.

TVS Motor Chairman Sudarshan Venu said Kargar’s international experience and understanding of global markets made him well suited to lead the company, while also acknowledging Radhakrishnan’s contribution to TVS Motor’s growth over the years.