TVS Ntorq 150 Gets New Spectral Green Colour; Exclusive To TFT Variant

TVS Motor Company has launched a new Spectral Green colour option for the Ntorq 150, priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The new shade is available exclusively on the TFT variant, while the scooter's mechanical package and pricing remain unchanged.

The new Spectral Green finish gets a dark olive body colour, complemented by grey and fluorescent yellow graphics. There are additional fluorescent yellow highlights on the front fender and rear body panels, giving the scooter a distinctive look without making the overall colour scheme too loud. It joins the existing three colour options in the Ntorq 150 range.

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There are no mechanical changes with the introduction of the new colour. The Ntorq 150 continues to use a 149.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 13 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque.

Since Spectral Green is exclusive to the TFT variant, it gets the 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and connected functions through TVS SmartXonnect. The scooter also comes with two ride modes, traction control and TVS iGo Assist.

The TVS Ntorq 150 is priced at Rs. 1,12,900 for the standard variant, while the TFT variant costs Rs. 1,22,100 (ex-showroom). The new colour does not bring any change to the scooter's pricing.