TVS Ntorq 150 Spotted In New Dark Green Colour Ahead Of Launch

TVS Motor Company appears set to introduce a new colour option for the Ntorq 150, with a dark green shade spotted at a showroom ahead of its official launch. The new finish combines a blackish-green base with bright green accents, although its official name and launch details are yet to be announced.

If introduced, the new shade would join the existing Tornado Blue, Stealth Silver, Racing Red and Nitro Green options. The Nitro Green finish is currently exclusive to the TFT-equipped variant. The scooter seen in the images also features a TFT display, suggesting the new colour could be offered on the top-spec version, although this is yet to be confirmed by TVS.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review

The new colour is not expected to bring mechanical changes. The Ntorq 150 is powered by a 149.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 13.2 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque. It is available in Standard and TFT variants, both offering Bluetooth-enabled connected features.

The Standard variant of the NTorq 150 is priced at Rs. 1.13 lakh, while the TFT version costs Rs. 1.22 lakh (both ex-showroom). Whether the new colour will command a premium remains to be seen.

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