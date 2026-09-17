TVS Ronin Gets New Variant And Feature Updates Ahead Of Festive Season

TVS Motor Company has updated its premium motorcycle portfolio ahead of the festive season, with the TVS Ronin receiving a new variant and feature upgrades across its range. The Ronin is positioned as a lifestyle-oriented motorcycle, combining neo-retro styling with a relaxed riding character and versatility for both urban commuting and longer rides.

The biggest change is the introduction of a new base variant, which now gets dual-channel ABS along with a new livery. It is available in Sunlit Yellow and Desert Mirage colour options and is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The mid-spec Ronin has also been updated with a connected instrument cluster and a Type-C charging port. It is offered in Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember colours and is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

At the top of the range, the Ronin now gets traction control, a Type-C charger and a premium seat. The top variant is available in Nimbus Grey and Midnight Blue and costs Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS says the updated Ronin range is aimed at offering greater technology, convenience and rider control while retaining the motorcycle's distinctive design and character. The updated models are available at TVS dealerships across India.