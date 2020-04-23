New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Wego Discontinued In India; Will Be Manufactured Only For Export Markets

TVS Motor Company has pulled the plug on the Wego in India. The Wego was launched in India in 2010 and had a 110 cc engine but was overshadowed by the TVS Jupiter in the recent years.

The TVS Wego was launched in 2010. It last received an update in 2018

Highlights

  • The TVS Wego will be exported to select markets
  • It was launched in 2010 with telescopic suspension and 12-inch wheels
  • The TVS Wego last received an update in 2018

TVS Motor Company has discontinued the TVS Wego in India. The TVS Wego was first launched in 2010 as a rival to the Honda Activa. As a scooter, it was quite rich in features. It had a 12-inch wheel, telescopic forks up front. When introduced as a BS4 model, it had a USB port on offer as well. The last time the TVS Wego got an update was in 2018 where it got new graphics design, new colour schemes and a few added features as well. The scooter also got a new seat along with pass-by switch and a maintenance free battery. Over the years, sales of the TVS Wego had declined and the Jupiter became more popular. With the coming of the TVS NTorq 125, it was further pushed back.

TVS Wego

52,127 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Wego

biagsd58

(The TVS Wego last received an update in 2018)

Team carandbike did reach out to TVS for a statement on the Wego and this is what the company said. "TVS Motor Company has the most comprehensive scooter portfolio for consumers in India based on the first and only dual platform Fi technology. In the current environment we want to streamline to enhance dealer profitability, TVS Wego remains in production for select export markets."

TVS will continue to manufacture the Wego at its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu in order for the scooter to be exported to select markets. The Wego continues to get the same 110 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8 bhp and 8.4 Nm of peak torque. The Wego has a claimed fuel efficiency of 62 kmpl and continues to get features such as digital speedometer, full-metal body along with body balancing technology as well. It was available in four colours, which are Red, Blue, Grey and Black.

