Two-Wheeler Sales April 2020: Honda Exports 2630 Units As Domestic Sales Suspended

Honda's domestic sales stood at nil for the month of April 2020, while the company exported 2630 units last month during the COVID-19 crisis.

Honda could resume partial operations at plants depending on local government directive

  • Honda's all 4 production facilities are shut across India
  • Other automakers also reported zero sales for April 2020
  • Honda has announced support packages for its dealers during the lockdown

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its sales report for the month of April 2020 and the company saw only 2630 two-wheelers being exported in the month. In essence, the manufacturer's domestic sales stood at zero units, a first for the company and similar to what other automakers have reported due to the Coronavirus lockdown that has forced companies to temporarily shut production at their respective plants. Honda has four two-wheeler production plants in India, all of which have been shut since March 22 till now, in the wake of safety of the employees and customers.

Honda will support its dealers and has announced a number of support packages too

Speaking on the unprecedented times and the sales report for April 2020, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said, "Since suspending operations in this unprecedented crisis, Honda is taking strong measures for business continuity, safeguarding health & wellbeing of Staff, families & communities at large. We have eased the anxiety of our business partners and improved their cash-flows through quick liquidity infusion. Promoting #StayHomeStaySafe for our customers, we have already extended Free service and Warranty period by another 2 months. Parallely as a responsible manufacturer, Honda is extensively recalibrating all its SOPs - not only within company but entire ecosystem; from the viewpoint of both personnel and workplace safety in COVID-19 era. At the same time, during lockdown we continue skilling-up HMSI and dealer staff with various e-learning modules. Preparations are on to resume operations after receiving respective approvals from Government, while re-aligning with supply-chain constraints and evolving market sentiments."

Honda could resume partial operations depending on the directives from the local government in the coming days. However, a decision on the same is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the company has announced changed in the top management. HMSI has announced Atsushi Ogata as brand's new President and CEO, who succeeds Minoru Kato. Mr. Ogata is also an Operating Executive at Honda Motor Co., Japan. In addition, V Sridhar has been appointed Senior Director - Purchase, HMSI, while YS Guleria (earlier Senior VP - Sales & Marketing) and Vinay Dhingra (earlier Senior Vice President, General & Corporate Affairs) are now part of the Board of Directors of HMSI.

Honda has also announced a number of measures to support its supplier and dealer partners including advance payment of incentives, reimbursement of sales, service and spares, as well as buyback of old BS4 stock for Delhi-NCR dealers. The company has also released payments up to ₹ 1700 crore and will also bear the interest cost for BS6 inventory.

