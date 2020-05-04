Two-Wheeler Sales April 2020: No Domestic Sales For Bajaj Auto But Total Exports Reach 37,878 Units

Like all other manufacturers, Bajaj Auto had a forgettable month in April 2020. For the first time, the company did not sell any two-wheelers or commercial vehicles in India in a month. Of course, this was an expected repercussion of the coronavirus lockdown implemented by the government. However, it must be pointed out that the company exported 32,009 two-wheelers in April 2020 which is a drop of 80 per cent over the 160,393 units exported in April 2019. Similarly, the company also exported 5,869 CV units, which is a drop of 81 per cent over the 30,818 units exported in April last year.

Bajaj Auto resumed operations at its two manufacturing facilities located in Waluj, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand after receiving the nod from the local authorities. While the Rudrapur plant restarted operations since April 20, 2020 the Aurangabad facility resumed work from April 24, 2030 onwards. The decision to reopen the plants was been made following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, to be opened April 20, 2020 onwards.

Bajaj Auto launched the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in India in the month of January 2020. But the deliveries of the scooter began only in March 2020 and that too in the cities of Pune and Bengaluru. The company sold 91 units of the electric scooter in March 2020. The Chetak is the first electric scooter from Bajaj Auto under its Urbanite brand. The Chetak is sold in two variants which are Urbane and Premium, priced at ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 1.15 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Pune).

