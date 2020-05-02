Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales

TVS Motor Company officially announced the sales figures for April 2020. For the first time, the two-wheeler manufacturer has recorded zero sales in the domestic market. However, the government allowed the company to partially resume operations at the Chennai plant following which 8,134 units of two-wheelers were shipped utilising the stocks from March 2020. The company also managed to ship 1,506 units of three-wheelers last month. The company ensured utmost safety, preventive measures and guidelines issued by the government.

Standing united with Government's fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic, the company closed its manufacturing plant in Chennai since March 23, 2020, to contain the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the two-wheeler manufacturer has been constantly making efforts to overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic. The company decided to shutter its Chennai plant in compliance.

As per the state guidelines, TVS Motor Company will be resuming the operations at its Chennai plant. And, the company will be ensuring strong precautionary measures are taken to safeguard the health of the employees. The company is very much optimistic regarding the demand for personal mobility once things return to normal.

