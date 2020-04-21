MG Motor India Appoints Udit Malhotra As Head Of Marketing,

Udit Malhotra was previously head of digital marketing at MG Motor India between 2017 and 2019.

Morris Garages India has announced Udit Malhotra as its new Head of Marketing, India. Malhotra was the acting head of marketing at MG for the past 10 months and steps in place of Richa Sharma who previously held the position and has since moved to BMW India. Earlier, Udit was heading the digital marketing team at MG India between November 2017 and June 2019.

Also Read: Coronavirus: MG Motor India Explores New Cabin Sterilisation Technology For Cars

Prior to joining MG, Malhotra worked with Genesis Burson-Maretellers for five years, DELL for about a year and a half and Infotel Solutions for over three years. He is an alumnus of St. Francis De Sales School and Institute of Information Technology & Management (IITM). Malhotra also attended Indian School of Business and has degree in marketing.

Also Read: MG Motor Bucks Lockdown With Sales Increase Over February

The MG Hector Plus will be the brand's next launch in India

With a product offensive planned by MG Motor India this year, Malhotra will have an uphill task going forward with a handful of products set to be launched in the market. The company showcased its future line-up at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year and will introduce the six/seven seater MG Hector Plus around June, which will be followed up with the G10 MPV and the Gloster full-size premium SUV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.