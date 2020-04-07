UK Car Sector Slashes 2020 Sales Forecast By 23% Due To Coronavirus

Britain's car industry has cut its sales forecast for this year by 23% to 1.73 million vehicles

A group representing Britain's car industry cut its sales forecast for this year by 23% to 1.73 million vehicles because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The figure represented a 25% fall from the number of new car registrations in 2019, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Monday.

Sales in March fell 44% compared with the same month last year to 254,684 units, while first-quarter sales were down by 31% to 483,557, it said.

