logo
Select City

Ultraviolette Shockwave To Get New 100V Architecture, Launch In Q1 2027

car&bike Team
last published date : 29 September 2026, 18:25 IST
Follow us on
Ultraviolette Shockwave To Get New 100V Architecture, Launch In Q1 2027
Highlights
  • Shockwave to use Ultraviolette’s new 100V architecture
  • Launch confirmed for Q1 2027
  • Production line being set up at Ultraviolette’s existing facility

Ultraviolette has confirmed that its upcoming Shockwave electric motorcycle will be built on the company’s newly developed 100V architecture and is scheduled to launch in India in the first quarter of 2027.

According to Ultraviolette, the new architecture has the potential to deliver stronger power delivery, improved thermal efficiency and faster charging. The 100V architecture was previously announced for the Ultraviolette Tesseract as well.

Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle 9 1

The Shockwave, also referred to as the FUNDURO, has been conceived as a lightweight electric motorcycle focused on riding fun. Its design and character draw inspiration from the raw and spirited nature of classic two-stroke motorcycles.

Ultraviolette has also confirmed that the Shockwave will be available in both single-seat and dual-seat configurations. The company has already started setting up the motorcycle's production line at its existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said that bringing the 100V architecture to the Shockwave is an important step towards delivering the company's vision of a highly engaging motorcycle.

The company is yet to reveal the final technical specifications of the Shockwave. More details on its performance, battery, range, charging and pricing are expected closer to its Q1 2027 launch.

# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette Shockwave# Electric Two Wheelers# EVs# Electric Motorcycles# bike# Bikes
car&bike Team
car&bike Team

carandbike is not merely another name in the world of automotive web sites. We bring together the best from the world of both, cars and bikes. New cars, used cars, new bikes, - we endeavour to help you with all of that. Additionally, carandbike also strives to keep its users updated with the latest from the global automotive industry. car price, car reviews, car dealers, new bikes, and everything in between, carandbike is happy to help!

Read all latest news and reviews from car&bike Team
EmailFacebookLinkedInTwitter
AD

Learn more about

Ultraviolette Shockwave
Ultraviolette Shockwave
Variants
Images
Colors
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.59 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Shockwave Specifications
View Shockwave Features
AD

Popular Models

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Ultraviolette Shockwave To Get New 100V Architecture, Launch In Q1 2027