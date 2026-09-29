Ultraviolette Shockwave To Get New 100V Architecture, Launch In Q1 2027

Ultraviolette has confirmed that its upcoming Shockwave electric motorcycle will be built on the company’s newly developed 100V architecture and is scheduled to launch in India in the first quarter of 2027.

According to Ultraviolette, the new architecture has the potential to deliver stronger power delivery, improved thermal efficiency and faster charging. The 100V architecture was previously announced for the Ultraviolette Tesseract as well.

The Shockwave, also referred to as the FUNDURO, has been conceived as a lightweight electric motorcycle focused on riding fun. Its design and character draw inspiration from the raw and spirited nature of classic two-stroke motorcycles.

Ultraviolette has also confirmed that the Shockwave will be available in both single-seat and dual-seat configurations. The company has already started setting up the motorcycle's production line at its existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said that bringing the 100V architecture to the Shockwave is an important step towards delivering the company's vision of a highly engaging motorcycle.

The company is yet to reveal the final technical specifications of the Shockwave. More details on its performance, battery, range, charging and pricing are expected closer to its Q1 2027 launch.