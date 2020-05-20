New Cars and Bikes in India

Up To 50 Per Cent Of Used Car Buyers Will Opt For Finance Options Post Lockdown: Mahindra First Choice CEO

According to Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Mahindra First Choice, currently only 20-30 per cent used car buyers opt for finance options, but in the next 3 to 4 months that will grow up to 50 per cent.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Ashutosh Pandey, CEO Mahindra First Choice anticipate the IRR gap to come down by at least 200 bps

Highlights

  • Currently, only 20-30% used car buyers opt for a loan
  • Last year the loan penetration for used cars was 18%
  • Mahindra First Choice plans to come up with a good IRR loan structure

The coronavirus pandemic has had some unprecedented effects on the auto sector. Right from business strategies to consumer mindset, things will be a lot different in the post-COVID world. Now, Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Mahindra First Choice, the used car division of Mahindra and Mahindra, has told carandbike that going forwards, up to 50 per cent of used car buyers will opt for finance options over making full cash purchases. The information was shared with us in the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, and giving an example of Mahindra First Choice customers, Ashutosh said that currently, only 20-30 per cent of buyers opt for a loan while buying a used car.

Also Read: Strong Pent-Up Demand For Vehicles Post COVID-19 Lockdown: carandbike Survey

Explaining how the finance options for used cars market will evolve post the coronavirus crisis, Pandey said, "There is a much significant difference in loan penetration between new cars and used cars. On an average, our IBB (Indian Blue Book) research showed last year that the loan penetration in used cars was about 18 per cent, whereas, in the case of new cars, it was close to 70 per cent, and the IRR (Internal rate of return) or rate of interest, was actually 300 to 400 basis points higher for used cars. So, what will happen going forward, especially in the organised segment of used cars, is that this IRR gap will come down. So, we anticipate the IRR gap to come down by at least 200 basis points."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sees Used Car Sales Growing Post Lockdown

Ashutosh said that Mahindra First Choice has spoken to all its dealer partners to come up with a good IRR loan structure for its customers, and to this, he added, "There were many banks who are willing to do it provided that had a comfort that the vehicle had been inspected, it passed our quality checks, it was certified by Mahindra First Choice. And we have kind of put our thing on the line, and I think a majority of the customers, that is, sales that we'll see in the next few months will all be financed. I think that's a great time for used car industry because the moment financiers start having confidence in the vehicles, customers will kind of start flocking it."

Also Read: Demand For Cars Under ₹ 7 Lakh To Go Up Post-Lockdown: carandbike Survey

cuupsek

60 per cent of people said they will stick to taking a loan to buy a car according to our survey

0 Comments

In fact, in a recent survey conducted by carandbike, we found that most consumers will opt for a loan while buying a car. In fact, 60 per cent of people said they will stick to taking a loan to buy a car, while 15 per cent people who earlier planned to make a full cash payment, now plan to take a loan. 20 per cent people said they will stick to buying a car with full cash payment, while 5 per cent of respondents, who earlier planned to take a loan, now plan to make full payment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
25%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
10%
Return To Poll

DC models

DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 36.8 Lakh *
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities