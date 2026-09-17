Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS200, N250 Spied With New TFT Display And WP Apex Forks

Bajaj Auto appears to be working on another update for its popular Pulsar range. The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and N250 have been spotted testing, revealing several changes to the motorcycles' equipment and hardware. While the overall styling appears familiar, the upcoming models could get a more substantial technology upgrade.

The most noticeable change is the new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster which we also saw in the new Pulsar 150 and 125. The display is expected to bring connected features such as smartphone pairing, navigation, music controls and notification alerts. Other electronic additions could also be introduced, although Bajaj is yet to confirm the final feature list.

The Pulsar NS200 has also been seen with WP Apex USD front forks, which would represent a significant hardware upgrade. The new suspension setup could give the NS200 improved damping characteristics and greater adjustability compared to the current motorcycle. The test bike also appears to feature updated switchgear and adjustable levers.

The N250 could receive some of these updates as well, although the extent of the changes remains unclear.

Bajaj is likely to continue with the existing engine platforms, with more details expected closer to the motorcycles' launch. Pricing and launch timelines have not yet been announced.

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