Upcoming BMW iX3 Image Leaked Ahead Of Debut

The upcoming BMW iX3’s image has been leaked ahead of its debut. Expected to debut later this year, the iX3 will essentially be the upcoming 2025 BMW X3’s all-electric counterpart and will likely share most of its exterior and interior design with the SUV. However, the iX3 will feature a range of EV-specific styling cues in line with the rest of BMW’s all-electric lineup.

Visually, the new BMW iX3’s design is in line with some of the newer offerings from the German automaker. The headlamps resemble those on the BMW X1, and the X2, although it houses new DRLs. As per the image, the upcoming X3 and iX3 will feature a more butch design over the current generation SUV, courtesy of styling cues such as more muscular-looking wheel arches. The BMW iX3 will feature a closed-off grille with silver lines and will house its charging port below its ORVMs.

A photo of the upcoming BMW X3 and iX3's interior was leaked earlier

According to an older leaked image, the BMW X3 and iX3 will feature an interior layout similar to the iX1, although it will likely feature a larger infotainment system and digital instruments cluster, merged into one unit.

While there are no details on the BMW iX3’s powertrain, we expect it to be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor guises, similar to the iX1. However, expect these versions of the iX3 to make more power than the corresponding versions of the iX1.



