December is generally a rather lean month, as companies tend to wind down the business as they look to reset for the new calendar year. For 2026, however, multiple carmakers are set to unveil and/or announce prices for some important models in their line-up. Here’s what’s headed our way:



Honda Alpha EV

December 2



Honda will kick off December with the unveiling of its very first all-electric car for the Indian market, the Alpha SUV. Previewed previously by the 0 Alpha concept, the Alpha SUV is the only EV previewed under Honda’s 0 Series EV family - which also included a larger 0 SUV and a 0 sedan - that will arrive in any market globally, with Honda axing the project globally earlier this year.

Teasers and sketches have shown the final design details of the Alpha SUV ahead of its debut, with the final production SUV not straying far from its concept car looks, including retaining the blanked-out grille with the new Honda wordmark, light bars at the front, and rear and unique extended C-pillar. The cabin, meanwhile, goes for the minimalist look with a large central touchscreen atop the centre console, a digital driver display, minimalist switchgear and neatly integrated ambient lighting on the dash and doors.



JSW Combat

December 3



Hot on the heels of the Honda will arrive JSW’s first-ever passenger car for the Indian market. Essentially a badge-engineered derivative of the JeTour T2 SUV sold in global markets, the Combat SUV is expected to receive a few minor design tweaks for the Indian market and will be locally assembled in the country. Powertrain details currently remain under wraps, though we expect it to arrive with either ICE or strong hybrid powertrain options initially.



Mahindra XEV 9e Update

December 8



Mahindra will end the year with an update to the XEV 9e, with the refreshed model expected to adopt the SportEQ badge that first arrived with the updated BE 6. Mahindra is expected to rework the feature list across variants, with battery options also expected to be shuffled around; the biggest change is expected to be the addition of a third 70 kWh battery option. Cosmetic updates are expected to be limited, likely limited to new colour options and upholstery colours.



Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

December 11



The best-selling compact sedan in the segment will arrive in India in a facelifted guise on December 11 as the last of the updated India 2.0 range from Skoda-VW. The updated design is no secret, with recent official images confirming minor changes to the overall styling, such as new bumpers and other small tweaks.



Inside, the changes are set to be roughly similar to what we got in the rest of the India 2.0 range, such as a new larger digital instrument cluster on top variants, an updated touchscreen, a new rear seat massage function and new 360-degree cameras.



Mechanically, the 1.0 TSI will now arrive with a new 8-speed automatic gearbox alongside the standard-fit manual, while the 1.5 TSI-DSG powertrain will carry forward unchanged.



Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard

December 15

Mercedes looks set to end the year with the launch of the armoured variant of the new S-Class. Offering VR10 levels of ballistic protection, the S 680 Guard will be capable of withstanding both rifle bullets and even explosives while packing in unique safety features such as in-built fire suppression systems, emergency fresh air supply and servo-assisted doors to help easily open and close doors (each weighs about 250 kg) weighed down by protection armour and ballistic glass and more.



Inside, expect all the opulence of a standard Mercedes S-Class with optional extras such as a four-seat layout with individual rear seats and more available to people placing orders.



Under the hood, the S 680 Guard will get Mercedes’ 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine paired with a 9-speed automatic and 4Matic all-wheel drive capable of accelerating the heavyweight 4-tonne-plus limousine from 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds.