Upcoming Car Launches In December 2026
December is generally a rather lean month, as companies tend to wind down the business as they look to reset for the new calendar year. For 2026, however, multiple carmakers are set to unveil and/or announce prices for some important models in their line-up. Here’s what’s headed our way:
Honda Alpha EV
December 2
Honda will kick off December with the unveiling of its very first all-electric car for the Indian market, the Alpha SUV. Previewed previously by the 0 Alpha concept, the Alpha SUV is the only EV previewed under Honda’s 0 Series EV family - which also included a larger 0 SUV and a 0 sedan - that will arrive in any market globally, with Honda axing the project globally earlier this year.
Teasers and sketches have shown the final design details of the Alpha SUV ahead of its debut, with the final production SUV not straying far from its concept car looks, including retaining the blanked-out grille with the new Honda wordmark, light bars at the front, and rear and unique extended C-pillar. The cabin, meanwhile, goes for the minimalist look with a large central touchscreen atop the centre console, a digital driver display, minimalist switchgear and neatly integrated ambient lighting on the dash and doors.
JSW Combat
December 3
Hot on the heels of the Honda will arrive JSW’s first-ever passenger car for the Indian market. Essentially a badge-engineered derivative of the JeTour T2 SUV sold in global markets, the Combat SUV is expected to receive a few minor design tweaks for the Indian market and will be locally assembled in the country. Powertrain details currently remain under wraps, though we expect it to arrive with either ICE or strong hybrid powertrain options initially.
Mahindra XEV 9e Update
December 8
Mahindra will end the year with an update to the XEV 9e, with the refreshed model expected to adopt the SportEQ badge that first arrived with the updated BE 6. Mahindra is expected to rework the feature list across variants, with battery options also expected to be shuffled around; the biggest change is expected to be the addition of a third 70 kWh battery option. Cosmetic updates are expected to be limited, likely limited to new colour options and upholstery colours.
Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
December 11
The best-selling compact sedan in the segment will arrive in India in a facelifted guise on December 11 as the last of the updated India 2.0 range from Skoda-VW. The updated design is no secret, with recent official images confirming minor changes to the overall styling, such as new bumpers and other small tweaks.
Inside, the changes are set to be roughly similar to what we got in the rest of the India 2.0 range, such as a new larger digital instrument cluster on top variants, an updated touchscreen, a new rear seat massage function and new 360-degree cameras.
Mechanically, the 1.0 TSI will now arrive with a new 8-speed automatic gearbox alongside the standard-fit manual, while the 1.5 TSI-DSG powertrain will carry forward unchanged.
Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard
December 15
Mercedes looks set to end the year with the launch of the armoured variant of the new S-Class. Offering VR10 levels of ballistic protection, the S 680 Guard will be capable of withstanding both rifle bullets and even explosives while packing in unique safety features such as in-built fire suppression systems, emergency fresh air supply and servo-assisted doors to help easily open and close doors (each weighs about 250 kg) weighed down by protection armour and ballistic glass and more.
Inside, expect all the opulence of a standard Mercedes S-Class with optional extras such as a four-seat layout with individual rear seats and more available to people placing orders.
Under the hood, the S 680 Guard will get Mercedes’ 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine paired with a 9-speed automatic and 4Matic all-wheel drive capable of accelerating the heavyweight 4-tonne-plus limousine from 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds.
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Upcoming Cars
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Honda AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-02
- JSW Motors CombatExpected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-04
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- VinFast VF 5Expected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-23
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Hyundai Neira ElectricExpected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-16
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-23
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-24
- Bentley Torcal EVExpected Price₹ 30 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-25
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-28
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-27
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-25
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-19
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2029-11-18
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
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