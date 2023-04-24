  • Home
  • News
  • Upcoming KTM Duke 390 Spied In Production Guise

Upcoming KTM Duke 390 Spied In Production Guise

This could be a strong indication for the launch to be soon
authorBy carandbike Team
24-Apr-23 06:49 PM IST
Upcoming Duke 390 Spied In Production Guise.jpg
Highlights
  • Will come with a range of cosmetic and tech updates
  • Will likely receive an updated TFT display
  • Could feature higher power figures than the outgoing model

The next generation KTM 390 Duke has been spied in its production guise for the first time. The bike will most likely receive significant cosmetic and tech updates.  The new version of the bike has been on the cards for a while now, and this spy shot may be an indication that its launch is not too far away.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.80 Lakh

The photos of the 390 Duke show the bike in a new colour scheme, sporting a grey tank with orange and blue graphics. This paint job is already available on the 390 Adventure and RC 390 and is based on a colour scheme from the Duke 1290 Super-Duke R, sold in international markets. The design of the tank also seems edgier than the outgoing model and will likely be larger in size. On the hardware side, the photos also convey that the new 390 Duke will come with adjustable USDs. The rear unit will most likely consist of a non-adjustable monoshock. The new bike is also likely to feature an updated TFT display along with changes made to the kill switch and starter button.

 

In the current versions, the 390 Duke produces a peak power output of 42 bhp from its 373-cc engine. The latest iteration of the 390 Duke could likely feature power figures that are slightly higher. The engine will continue to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and will feature a quick-shifter and slipper clutch mechanism. The new bike will most likely carry a higher price tag than the outgoing model which currently retails at Rs 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals in the Indian market include the Honda CB300R, BMW G310 R and the Bajaj Dominar 400.

 

Image Source

Related Articles
car&bike Awards 2023: KTM RC 390 Is Premium Motorcycle Of The Year (250-500 cc)
car&bike Awards 2023: KTM RC 390 Is Premium Motorcycle Of The Year (250-500 cc)
4 days ago
First Ever KTM RC Cup Concludes At MMRT Chennai
First Ever KTM RC Cup Concludes At MMRT Chennai
28 days ago
KTM Will Build Its Twin-Cylinder Motorcycles In India: Stefan Pierer
KTM Will Build Its Twin-Cylinder Motorcycles In India: Stefan Pierer
1 month ago
2023 KTM 390 Adventure Unveiled; Gets Spoked Wheels & A New Livery
2023 KTM 390 Adventure Unveiled; Gets Spoked Wheels & A New Livery
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.3
10
7.99 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

KTM Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now