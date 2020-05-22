Upcoming Skoda Karoq Spotted Ahead Of Official Launch

The Skoda Karoq will be offered in only one variant and it will come with a 1.5-litre TSI engine

Just days before its official launch, a production-spec model of the Skoda Karoq has now been spotted in India. Slated to be launched on May 26, the new compact SUV from the Volkswagen-owned Czech carmaker appears to have been caught on the camera by an enthusiast while heading to a dealership. While the company has already been excepting online orders for the Skoda Karoq, we expect the carmaker will start deliveries a little later after the launch, is phased manner, beginning with the green zones.

The Skoda Karoq made its India debut at Auto Expo 2020, and the carmaker has revealed almost everything about the car, except for the pricing. In line with the company's latest design philosophy, the SUV gets the 'Skoda' lettering at the back instead of the company logo, which, as you can see, is covered by the camouflage in this particular unit. In fact, the Karoq will be the second SUV in India get the new logo after the Kodiaq Scout.

The Skoda Karoq compact SUV is slated to be launched on May 26, and it will compete with VW T-Roc and Jeep Compass

The Skoda Karoq SUV will come in 6 colour options - Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey. The model in the spy photos appears to be the Candy White shade. In terms of exterior features, the SUV also gets all-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with the signature butterfly grille up front and the Skoda lettering at the rear.

The Skoda Karoq will come to India as a CBU model and it will come in only one variant

Inside, the Karoq comes with dual-tone beige and black interior with beige faux leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, all leather upholstery, and ambient lighting. Other features include - ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), nine-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

Under the hood, the SUV will come with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine tuned to make 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG as standard. The Karoq comes to India as a CBU (completely built unit) product, and it is likely to be sold in limited numbers. The SUV will be offered in only one variant, and we expect it to be priced around ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

