New Cars and Bikes in India

Upcoming Skoda Karoq Spotted Ahead Of Official Launch

The Skoda Karoq is slated to be launched in India on May 26, and ahead of its official images of a production-spec model have surfaced online. The SUV appears to have been caught on the camera by an enthusiast while it was heading to a dealership.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Skoda Karoq will be offered in only one variant and it will come with a 1.5-litre TSI engine

Highlights

  • The Skoda Karoq will be launched in May 26, digitally
  • The Skoda Karoq will come in only one variant and it will be CBU
  • The Karoq SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

Just days before its official launch, a production-spec model of the Skoda Karoq has now been spotted in India. Slated to be launched on May 26, the new compact SUV from the Volkswagen-owned Czech carmaker appears to have been caught on the camera by an enthusiast while heading to a dealership. While the company has already been excepting online orders for the Skoda Karoq, we expect the carmaker will start deliveries a little later after the launch, is phased manner, beginning with the green zones.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Karoq Launch Date Announced

The Skoda Karoq made its India debut at Auto Expo 2020, and the carmaker has revealed almost everything about the car, except for the pricing. In line with the company's latest design philosophy, the SUV gets the 'Skoda' lettering at the back instead of the company logo, which, as you can see, is covered by the camouflage in this particular unit. In fact, the Karoq will be the second SUV in India get the new logo after the Kodiaq Scout.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Colour & Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

otvug30o

The Skoda Karoq compact SUV is slated to be launched on May 26, and it will compete with VW T-Roc and Jeep Compass

The Skoda Karoq SUV will come in 6 colour options - Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey. The model in the spy photos appears to be the Candy White shade. In terms of exterior features, the SUV also gets all-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with the signature butterfly grille up front and the Skoda lettering at the rear.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq First Drive Review

a6vhis6g

The Skoda Karoq will come to India as a CBU model and it will come in only one variant

Inside, the Karoq comes with dual-tone beige and black interior with beige faux leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, all leather upholstery, and ambient lighting. Other features include - ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), nine-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

Under the hood, the SUV will come with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine tuned to make 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG as standard. The Karoq comes to India as a CBU (completely built unit) product, and it is likely to be sold in limited numbers. The SUV will be offered in only one variant, and we expect it to be priced around ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

0 Comments

Image Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
32%
Planning to buy a used car
24%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Skoda models

Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 15.49 - 26 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 6.99 - 14.26 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 26 - 33.5 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 34 - 36.79 Lakh *
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities